He’s not so single anymore! 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4 star John McManus and his girlfriend, Megan, are engaged after he proposed during part three of the tell-all on Monday, April 1.

John, 40, got down on one knee after costar Veronica Rodriguez asked him what the “timeline” would be for him and Megan, 33, getting engaged. He said there wasn’t a timeline, but he was “madly in love” with his girlfriend. After Megan noted that she hoped it would be sometime within the next year and a half, John made a spontaneous decision to propose right then and there.

“It’s right now, baby!” he said.

The proposal came one month after fans saw John move in with Megan and her daughter in San Antonio, Texas, during the March 4 episode. At the time, Megan expressed interest in her and John taking their relationship a step further with an engagement. Though John admitted that it “seemed fast,” the Massachusetts native said he didn’t see himself “spending the rest of [his] life with anybody else but her.”

Megan and John — who was first introduced as Patrick Mendes’ brother during 90 Day Fiancé season 9 — began their relationship in 2023. After moving in with another brother in Las Vegas following Patrick’s wedding to Thaís Ramone in 2022, John began chatting online with Megan, who lived in San Antonio.

They began a long-distance romance that included John visiting Megan in Texas, but she wanted him to be closer to her. Additionally, Megan already had a daughter and wanted more kids, which wasn’t something John wanted.

“I didn’t know that John was pretty adamant about not wanting a child,” Megan said during the February 12 episode after Patrick, 33, told her that John didn’t want to be a father. “Kind of took me by surprise. They’re saying John’s like another child. Like, I mean I hope to God that he would never put me in that position. I don’t need a man child. I have my daughter.”

However, John thought he could change his mind about being a dad in the future.

During the tell-all, Megan called John a “family man at heart.” While John said he wasn’t opposed to having a child, he added that he and Megan were not yet trying for one. Despite their past disagreements over kids, Megan said she was “happy either way.” Meanwhile, John said he had adjusted his lifestyle to become more of a father figure. Still, Patrick wasn’t convinced, telling the cast that he didn’t believe his brother really wanted to have kids.