Inside their breakup! 90 Day Fiancé star Jeniffer Tarazona reveals the reason behind her split from Jesse Meester in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“Jesse and Jen are currently separated due to their personal agendas, they had to temporarily distance from each other geographically to focus on their projects and work,” Jeniffer’s rep exclusively tells In Touch on Tuesday, September 13. “They love each other deeply and will always care and protect their bond.”

Rumors of the couple’s possible breakup ignited after the Netherlands native hinted at heartbreak following a TikTok posted on September 5.

“You don’t know pain until you’re sad wondering why the person you loved would do you like that,” the TLC alum captioned the video clip that was set to sad, piano music.

Jeniffer, 25, and Jesse, 29, made their franchise debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, however initially with different partners. Jesse previously dated Darcey Silva during seasons 1 and 2 of the spinoff, while the Colombian beauty was in a relationship with North Carolina native Tim Malcolm during season 3.

Following their respective splits, the two met in 2021 after Jeniffer slid into Jesse’s DMs and started dating shortly after. After they went public with their romance in June of that year, their exes weighed in on their blossoming relationship.

Discovery+

“I wasn’t surprised, that’s Jesse’s style,” Darcey, 47, previously told Entertainment Tonight about the coupling in January 2022. “And of course, it had to be a past cast member as well from, you know, Before the 90 Days as well. I loved him, you know, I respect Jeniffer.”

As for Tim, 42, he predicted the couple’s relationship would eventually come to a halt following an appearance on Bares All in October 2021.

“They seem like the perfect match for each other,” the custom gun salesman told host Shaun Robinson. “They’re both self-centered, kind of egotistical, narcissistic. They’ll be a great match until it fizzles out. I would put my bottom dollar that you won’t ever see them together long-term, and he better have a big wallet to keep her happy.”

Jeniffer and Jesse returned to the series on season 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life to document their first in-person meeting despite having hesitations to return to the long-running series.

“The show caught on to it,” Jesse revealed on the couple’s joint YouTube channel in March 2022. “This [relationship] was so real, we didn’t want anything to interfere with that. We were really like, ‘God, do we really want this, do we have to be associated [the show] again?’ So we had these long negotiations about it.”