New year, new look! 90 Day Fiancé alum Jasmin Lahtinen Abelard underwent a breast augmentation procedure, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

“If you don’t want to put any plastic in your body, this is perfect for you,” Jasmin, 27, exclusively tells In Touch.

The Helsinki, Finland native opted for a minimally invasive patented procedure called AirSculpt, which was developed by plastic surgeon and founder of Elite Body Sculpture Dr. Aaron Rollins. Unlike traditional liposuction, which scrapes away unwanted fat with a tube that resembles a cheese grater, AirSculpt removes fat cells through a freckle-sized hole while simultaneously tightening the skin.

“Breasts are a wonderful area. A lot of women don’t want implants, silicone, plastics, or are afraid of how it will interfere with breastfeeding. AirSculpt is a completely natural way to remove unwanted fat and enhance your breasts,” Dr. Rollins exclusively tells In Touch. “We do this with no needle, no scalpel, and no stitches — with extremely dramatic results. We’re all about results. We’re first-class and we’re doing this in a proprietary way, that no one else can.”

After the fat transfer procedure, surgeons can replace it in an area of their patient’s choosing — a breast procedure is called “Up-A-Cup,” a hip procedure is called a “HipFlip” and a butt procedure is called “Power BBL.” AirSculpt delivers results quickly with little to no downtime and is available in 15 locations around the country, all of which have over a month waitlist. Celebrities and reality television stars like Julie Chrisley, Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi, Cynthia Bailey and Aubrey O’Day are all fans of the AirSculpt technique.

Jasmin was introduced to fans on season 7 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, where she documented her journey down the aisle with husband Blake Abelard. The couple is still going strong after tying the knot in October 2019. In an update with fans via a YouTube video in December, the couple teased whether they’ll return to the reality TV franchise.

“We can’t even get an answer,” Blake, 29, said. “Who knows,” Jasmin added. “If we hear from them, I have no idea. I have no clue,” Blake added. “If the opportunity comes then we’ll have more of an idea.”