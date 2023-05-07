90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise star April Carter found love overseas with her boyfriend Valentin on the white sand beaches of the Dominican Republic, but are they still making their relationship work? Keep reading to find out everything we know about their current relationship status.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars April and Valentin Meet?

April is a doctor who specializes in critical care medicine and met the Dominican Republic native while on vacation on the island.

“I was staying at a resort, and I met Valentin at the gym,” the Texas native told producers during her debut on the May 1 episode. “He looks really, really good.”

Discovery+

In the past April dated “plenty of professional men” but she said it was “different” with Valentin because he made her feel like a “priority.”

“He’s considerate, he is genuinely concerned about my well-being,” she continued. “In my heart, I feel like Valentin is the man I’ve been waiting for, and it took me going to the Dominican Republic to find him.”

Valentin admitted April’s body initially caught his attention, but in a private interview, added, “She’s a very intelligent person, very dedicated and despite her social status, she’s very humble.”

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars April and Valentin Still Together?

While the medical professional kept the first year of her relationship hidden from her family, they didn’t hide their opinions after finding out.

“You’re a beautiful girl. Why the hell you got to go to a whole another damn country to meet somebody?” her sister Melanie told her.

“I’ve been dating, like doctors and lawyers and business owners, like I want to do something different,” the TLC personality continued. In a confessional, April added, “I think a lot of professional men are after the trophy wife and are threatened by a women’s success and I can’t diminish my light for a man.”

While April nor Valentin have yet to comment on their current relationship status, fans will have to tune into 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise on Monday nights to see how their journey plays out.