90 Day Fiancé stars Juan David Daza and Jessica Parsons may have met in paradise, but are they still together? Keep reading to find out everything we know about their current relationship status.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Juan and Jessica Meet?

Jessica is from a small town in Wyoming, and she crossed paths with the Colombia native by chance while vacationing on a cruise ship.

“Because where I live is very cold and very boring, I like to get out of town when I can,” the TLC personality told producers during her debut on the April 17 episode. After finding sparks on board with “the most beautiful man” she’d ever seen, the pair exchanged phone numbers and Jessica eventually began traveling to visit her new flame once a month.

Despite the pair promptly getting engaged, Jessica is also a mother of two and wasn’t sure how Juan would adjust to his new role as a stepfather. In preparation for the lifestyle switch, Jessica planned a trip to Colombia with her two kids to see how they live together “as a family” for the first time.

“This is a big trial run for when our visa gets approved and Juan comes and lives with us in the U.S.,” she told producers. “I’m really hoping that Juan’s gonna love being around the boys, but he has zero experience with kids and I worry about how he’s going to do with handling the boys fighting or acting up.”

Discovery+

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Juan and Jessica Still Together?

Juan and Jessica are still together! The couple announced in January 2023 that they were expecting their first child together.

“Happy to finally share that we are expecting baby Daza Londoño on June 10, 2023,” the Colombia native shared via Instagram, along with a photo that proudly displayed Jessica’s baby bump.

Jessica further confirmed their relationship status in May 2023 after sharing a video teaching Juan how to swing dance.

“Honestly he’s a natural and ready for Wyoming,” she captioned the Instagram Reel. “Our wedding will have both swing dancing AND salsa dancing and I can’t wait for the best of both worlds.”