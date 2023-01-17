90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise stars Carlos Jiménez and De Juan VaLentine fell in love over the internet during a global pandemic — but it would be almost two years before the couple would ever meet in person. So are Carlos and VaLentine still together? Keep reading to find out everything we know about their current relationship status.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Carlos and VaLentine Meet?

Carlos and VaLentine met over social media. After developing an online relationship for more than a year and a half, VaLentine planned to travel from his home in Los Angeles to Carlos’ native of Barranquilla, Colombia, to meet his boyfriend for the first time.

While the couple found sparks, they also found major cultural and lifestyle differences. VaLentine was polyamorous, meaning that he could carry on romantic relationships with multiple people at the same time. VaLentine was also more comfortable in his sexuality, as Carlos hadn’t come out to his conservative family in Colombia.

“This is a big deal for me because I’m planning to tell my sister that I’m homosexual,” he said during a July 2022 episode. “I have never talked about my sexual preference with members of my family.”

Following the deaths of his mother and grandmother, the South American native wanted to show the last remaining person he had in his life, his full self.

“The main point here is 100 percent to be honest and what best way to show myself as I am than with my boyfriend,” he continued. After Carlos’ sister showed the couple her support, Carlos and De Juan got engaged during the season 2 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Carlos and VaLentine Still Together?

Shortly after the Discovery+ season finale in August 2022, Carlos confirmed that the couple was still happily engaged as he posted photos from the romantic night.

“And I said YES!! There are not enough words to say all this emotions [sic],” the Colombia native shared via Instagram in a since-deleted post. “Today I can proudly say that I’m the happiest gay in this whole world. I’m so lucky to have such a man by my side. Thank you very much VaLentine for making me the happiest GAY on earth. It feels so good to be able to be who you really are.”

While Carlos and VaLentine haven’t posted any new photos since their time on the show together, in January 2023, the California native seemingly confirmed their status in a response to a fan.

“I literally just cried watching your proposal,” the fan wrote under a post featuring Carlos and VaLentine’s promo video. “Wishing you and Carlos the absolute best. So beautiful.”

“Thank you,” VaLentine replied, adding the praying hands emoji.