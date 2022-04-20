‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jibri Bell Is Covered in Ink: Guide to All His Tattoos Here

90 Day Fiance newcomer Jibri Bell made his TLC debut on season 9 with Serbian beauty Miona, but it’s his permanent ink that has fans buzzing. Previously living in Los Angeles, the colorful musician moved back to South Dakota with his parents to save money during the costly K-1 visa process. Growing up in the Midwest town, Jibri, 28, never felt like he fit in and described himself as a “jellyfish in a small pond.”

“I’m out there, I’m out the box. I got a lot of tattoos and crazy hair,” the Black Serbs frontman explained in his intro for the show. “[I] dress like I’m from some other planet sometimes.” He added, “I was colorful and wild. I didn’t really fit in. My role since I was fi

ve years old has always been the jester, the clown, the wild card, the black duck. And I didn’t embrace that role for a long time until I realized I bring a lot of color into people’s lives.”

Everything changed when Jibri met his high school best friend, Serbian refugee, David. Joining him out of the country to his native land on what Jibri called a “life-changing trip,” he ended up returning to Serbia more than ten times.

Falling in love with the food and culture, although he was adamant about not getting into any relationships — that all changed when he met 23-year-old make-up artist Miona while on tour with his band.

Calling her his soulmate, the pair got engaged in Thailand. While the pair have only been together in a vacation setting, the real test will come when Miona arrives at Jibri’s parents’ modest home in South Dakota.

“I’m really hoping that by bringing my fiancé here, she can really understand who I am,” Jibri explained in a confessional to producers. “And she can see the beauty that I now see, which I didn’t see when I was younger.”

His mother didn’t share his optimism as she lectured her son, “I’m nervous about her pressuring you to move before you guys are ready. Her presence on social media looks like she would want to live in Beverly Hills. That’s not what we have here.”

Keep scrolling to see everything we know about Jibri’s tattoos!