90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem broke down in tears when she learned that her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, was in her bed when he told another woman that he loved her.

In a teaser clip for part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? reunion shared by People, viewers saw Angela, 57, become emotional as Michael, 30, explained a voice note that he sent to another woman.

“I was over there and he was in my bed when he did that — when I’d go downstairs,” Angela said. “I found out that he was doing this the whole time that — when we made up. He knew what he was doing.”

While Michael insisted that it was “OK,” Angela fired back, “It’s not OK, Michael. You’re a lying son of a bitch. I protected you for four years, and I know you did stupid s—, but when you [cheat], there’s no way you can f—king love me.”

“When you’re telling another bitch that you love them and I’m in the bed with you,” she continued through tears. “And you want me to believe you love me?”

The Georgia native then admitted she “never thought he would cheat on me.” Angela went on to note that infidelity doesn’t have to be physical. “Whether you had sex or not, you told another woman you love them,” she said.

Michael owned up to having the emotional affair, though insisted the other woman was just “a random lady.”

He then argued that he still believes their marriage is worth fighting for. “All this, I know I admitted my wrongs,” the TLC star said. “I caused it all. But … I love my wife and nobody can come in between us.”

During the December 18 episode, viewers watched Angela learn that Michael had been unfaithful when her friend showed her voice notes he sent to another woman. The 90 Day couple has been in a long-distance marriage, as Michael lives in Nigeria.

“I’m trying to call you now. You’re not picking up. I’ve been busy trying to sort things out. OK? Just trust me, please,” Michael told the other woman. “Also, I have some money coming to your side. I will let you know, okay? I will call you, please. I love you, and I miss you.” The message concluded with the reality star making kissing sounds.

“Can you believe he said that to this girl?” Angela emotionally asked in a confessional. “That’s how he would talk to me. He broke my heart. He really broke my heart. He really broke my heart. I didn’t deserve this.”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all reunion airs on TLC on Sunday, January 8, at 8 p.m. ET.