Not fair? Alina Kozhevnikova is calling out her former 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days costar Mike Berk after he seemingly was not fired or let go from the franchise after some of his past racially insensitive posts resurfaced online, following her firing after her own past racist social media behavior scandal.

“When I don’t feel fairness, I can’t keep silent so I felt like I need to address it,” Kozhevnikova, 27, said in a YouTube video titled “It’s always bad,” which was published on March 30. She also issued a disclaimer, clarifying that her video was not meant to “bash anyone” and that she did not have “any personal issues” with the people she mentioned in the clip.

She reminded fans of her scandal when her old posts featuring “derogatory words” and “culturally and racially insensitive” language circulated on social media in January — one month after she made her TLC debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 with love interest Caleb Greenwood. She explained that she apologized for her behavior in a separate video and as a result of the scandal, she was let go from the show and not invited to film the tell-all. The Russia native then explained that one of her fellow castmates became the center of a similar scandal last month.

“Nothing was addressed when this same thing happened to my castmate,” Kozhevnikova claimed. “He didn’t do anything, nor the network.”

She continued, “If we are all against racism, let’s hold everybody to the same standards.”

While Kozhevnikova did not name him, Berk was the only other 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 star who fit the description. In March, the New York native became the subject of his own scandal when blogger @FraudedMedia discovered what appeared to be Berk’s old, personal Instagram account. On the page, which has since been deleted, Berk allegedly posted several memes with racially insensitive jokes or hashtags.

“The government is shut down and [n-word] are still making jokes… til they try to swipe they foodstamp card and Dora the Explorer pops out saying ‘Swiper, no swiping!'” read a meme Berk allegedly posted in 2013. Another meme read, “‘I blew a tranny’ means something totally different to a mechanic.”

In another post, Berk allegedly shared a meme complaining about student loan servicer Sallie Mae and captioned it with the hashtags: “#cantunderstandthem” and “#speakenglish.”

“To conclude, I feel like if someone is getting fired and another person does the same thing, they have to bear the same consequences. It has to be addressed too if it was addressed before, and I think they should also apologize,” Kozhevnikova said. “What’s unacceptable to one has to be unacceptable to another.”

Reps for Berk and TLC did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.