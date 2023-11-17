1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton got her groove back! The TLC personality showed off her new dance moves and major weight loss amid news the series is returning for season 5.

In the video clip posted on Thursday, November 16, the YouTube personality, 37, was joined by two of her friends as she stood in the center of the shot. “Us going into the next season like,” Tammy captioned the clip as her two backup dancers twerked alongside her.

The Kentucky native — who began her weight loss journey at 717 pounds — looked in good spirits as she danced while also showing off a slimmer silhouette. “Really get into it,” she mouthed along with the lyrics as her two backup friends danced off camera leaving her centerstage.

Fans have eagerly been waiting for the return of the hit TLC series, which is set to premiere on December 12. In the trailer, Tammy is set to be going home from the rehab facility after reaching her goal weight of 550 pounds to be approved for weight loss surgery.

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Fans last saw the reality TV star in wedded bliss after marrying her husband, Caleb Willingham, during season 4, but things weren’t going so well for him as he began to “backslide” and gain weight again.

“I can’t imagine walking out of this place without my husband but I lost 300 pounds,” she said in the clip. “And I’m ready to conquer the world.”

Unfortunately, their problems only continued as fans picked up on clues hinting at a possible split between the couple in early April. Tammy seemingly changed her name on her TikTok account to her maiden name after previously listing it as Willingham. As for Caleb, a post allegedly made on his private Facebook page later that month pointed at trouble.

“If you were here only for my wife, then please delete me now,” Caleb’s post allegedly read. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around.”

While viewers had been curious about the couple’s relationship status, news broke on June 30 that Caleb died at the age of 40. Caleb’s brother shared the tragic news via Facebook saying, “Today GOD called my big brother home.”

“I can’t believe I’m even making this post,” Caleb’s brother wrote. “R.I.P. Caleb Willingham aka Killla K aka Double K aka one half of the dynamic WWF tag team champions The W Boys aka my biggest supporter in anything I do. You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again.”