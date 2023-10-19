1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton flaunted her weight loss while showing off her dance moves in a new video.

Tammy, 37, took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 18, to share a video of herself standing in front of a mirror. She danced along to Drama’s song “Left, Right, Left” as she struck poses in a camouflage sweatshirt and jeans.

The TLC personality posted the video without a caption, though several of her followers took to the comments section to show their support amid her weight loss journey. “I’ve never been more proud of a stranger,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “Wow!!! So happy for her. I hope the [doctor] offers skin removal, it’s got to be getting heavy on her new tiny body!”

“This is so WONDERFUL Tammy!” a third fan chimed in. “Congratulations on all of your success!!! KEEP GOING!!!!”

Tammy began her weight loss journey after she survived a near-death experience at the end of 2021.

“Two months ago, I decided to go back to rehab,” the Kentucky native said in a confessional, which was filmed in January 2022. “I was here maybe less than 30 minutes and my oxygen level dropped. I had to be taken to the hospital. They put me in a [medically]-induced coma.”

After surviving the health scare, Tammy entered a food addiction rehabilitation center in order to reach her goal weight and qualify for bariatric surgery.

The TV personality – who weighed 717 pounds when she began treatment – explained that she needed to weigh 550 ​pounds to be approved for surgery. “Until then, I hate getting on a scale,” she said during the February 7 episode. “My worst fear is gaining weight.”

After putting in the hard work, Tammy ultimately surpassed her goal and weighed in at 534.7 pounds. “When I got on the scale and seeing the scale was 534.7, I kind of stopped breathing for a second,” she said. “I’m like 14 ​pounds under my goal weight from over 700. That’s a huge drop.”

Tammy’s recent mirror selfie came one day after it was revealed that she was arrested and charged with marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession in August.

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

A Sturgis police officer responded to a complaint that Tammy had drugs in her Kentucky home on August 4. She was charged three days later on August 7 with one count of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a clerk of Union County Court confirmed to In Touch.

Tammy was ordered to appear in court for her arraignment on August 31, while her pre-trial conference took place on October 5.

The charges were pressed against her just five days after she attended her late husband Caleb Willingham’s funeral.

Caleb’s brother confirmed he died at the age of 40 on June 30. One day later, Tammy broke her silence about her husband’s death while issuing a statement. “Rip sweet angel,” she wrote via Instagram. “You will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness [sic].”