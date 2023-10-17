1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton was arrested and charged with marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession in her home state of Kentucky.

Tammy, 37, was charged on August 7 with one count of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia after a Sturgis police officer responded to the complaint on August 4, a clerk of Union County Court confirmed to In Touch.

The reality TV star was ordered to appear in court on August 31 for her arraignment. Her pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 5; however, it was optional for the TLC personality to attend.

A pre-trial conference, according to Kentucky.gov is “held before the trial” and is a potential opportunity to negotiate with the county attorney.

Her August arrest came only five days after she attended her late husband Caleb Willingham’s funeral.

The news of Caleb’s death initially broke on June 30, when his brother announced the tragedy via Facebook. “Today GOD called my big brother home,” Caleb’s brother wrote. “R.I.P. Caleb Willingham … You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again.”

The following day, Tammy broke her silence about her husband’s death. “Rip sweet angel. You will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness [sic],” she shared via Instagram.

Fans watched as Tammy not only met her new love interest on season 4 of the long-running series — which premiered in January — but tied the knot after initially sparking their connection at the Ohio-based weight-loss facility.

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Tammy was initially set to leave the rehab facility, but her release was extended due to a serious trachea infection. It was during that time she met her future husband, who had been at the facility for nearly a year but had just started to come out of his room due to health issues.

Caleb reportedly planned to move to Kentucky with Tammy and fans believed that season 5 would likely document their new life as newlyweds. However, eagle-eyed viewers picked up on clues hinting toward a potential split between the couple in early April.

Tammy seemingly changed her name on her TikTok account to her maiden name after previously listing it as Willingham. For his part, a post allegedly made on Caleb’s private Facebook page later that month pointed at trouble.

“If you were here only for my wife, then please delete me now,” Caleb’s post allegedly read. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around.”