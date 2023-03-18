Holding nothing back! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Halterman (née Slaton) and brother Chris Combs had some NSFW comments for sister Tammy Slaton and her new husband, Caleb Willingham, shared by TLC on Friday, March 17. Sitting together during a confessional amid the ongoing fourth season of the TLC hit show, Amy kicked things off with an eyebrow-raising comment about her brother-in-law.

“I bet he hasn’t seen his wiener in like five years,” the mom of two started, chuckling amid her comments. In classic brother fashion, Chris quipped, “Look I don’t want to know nothing about that,” before realizing a cringey piece of advice his grandmother once shared with him.

TLC

“Grandma said that where there’s a will, there’s a way,” Chris stated. “And Tammy can stand up and back it up on him,” he continued. “Not for that long!” Amy retorted, to which her brother responded, “It don’t matter it don’t take that long [sic].”

The clip of the brother-sister duo’s exchange was posted on the TLC network’s official Instagram page with the caption, “These two never hold back,” and the fans in the comments certainly agreed. “I actually love this family so much. Chris always cracks me up,” wrote one entertained commenter. “They crack me up. The whole family is outspoken and I love their sibling dynamic even when Tammy is there. They are awesome,” wrote another.

Amy and Chris may have been poking fun at their sister and her husband, but the 1000-Lb Sisters star seems pleased that her sister found a life partner. After expressing some hesitancy about Tammy and Caleb’s union – given that they hadn’t known each other for long before tying the knot – Amy expressed her appreciation for her new brother-in-law during an interview with E! News.

“I’m just happy to have another brother!” the reality TV star told the outlet that month. “When she first told me she was dating Caleb, I was like, ‘That’s good.’ Maybe they can team up and motivate each other in a way we couldn’t motivate her as a family because they are in similar situations.”

Amy, of course, was alluding to Tammy and Caleb’s shared obesity and health issues, which they both sought treatment for at an Ohio rehabilitation facility. It was there that they met, and after less than a year, the two got engaged in October 2022. They tied the knot the following month.

For her part, Tammy has continued to keep fans updated regarding her weight loss journey after season 3 of her hit show concluded with her experiencing a terrifying medical emergency. During the season finale, Chris shared that Tammy was taken to the hospital just one day after entering a food addiction rehab because she couldn’t breathe. She was placed on a ventilator and put into a medically induced coma.

“They’re just telling us that her lungs have given up, and like, her body is shutting down,” her sister Amanda said at the time, tragically concluding that the Slaton family was “facing making funeral arrangements” for the TLC star. After three weeks in the hospital and – with a breathing tube inserted into her throat – Tammy returned to rehab.

In addition to getting married, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star reached – and surpassed! – her goal weight of 550 pounds in order to qualify for weight loss surgery. Her journey will continue to play out during season 4 of the hit TLC show.