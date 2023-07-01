1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton broke her silence following the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham.

“Rip sweet angel,” Tammy, 36, shared via Instagram on Saturday, July 1, just one day after Caleb’s death. “You will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness [sic].”

Tammy’s sister Amanda Halterman also shared the news to her Facebook page, as seen in a screenshot shared via a 1000-Lb. Sisters fanpage.

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

“Please whisper a prayer for our family and all of Caleb’s family,” Amanda, 42, wrote on Friday. “Heaven got a good one! I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with him but the messages he would send helped me through so many dark times. I am so thankful for the love he showed my sister and all those he came in contact with.”

The TLC personality – who recently celebrated his 40th birthday – died on Friday, June 30. His stepmother, Shirley Willingham, shared the sad news with TMZ the following day, but did not reveal further details of his death.

Tammy met her future husband while they were both residing in a food addiction rehab center in Ohio. While he had been in the facility for more than a year, Tammy explained during the March 7 episode that Caleb had just “starting to come out of his room ‘cause he had health issues.”

The Indiana native later admitted that his best friend’s wife found Tammy on social media and it motivated him to start taking his health issues seriously.

“Not just about you, but about this place, in general,” Caleb told her later in the episode. “Just hearing about how well somebody was able to. I said, ‘Hey, I can do this too.’”

Tammy admitted during a confessional that it “might be a tad bit stalker-ish but I ain’t mad at him.”

The pair tied the knot in November 2022 at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Ohio – one year after the reality star entered the treatment facility – with Tammy telling People that the day was “perfect.”

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” Tammy told the outlet following their intimate wedding ceremony.

After the YouTube star was discharged from the rehab center in February 2023, rumors began swirling that there was trouble in their relationship after Tammy changed the name on her TikTok account back to her maiden name.