She’s not having it. 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton seemingly shut down Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter’s advances amid her divorce from husband Michael Halterman.

“Go away I don’t want to be with you I have a man stop being a weird stalker [sic],” a message Josh claimed to have received from Amy on Wednesday, April 5, read. “U r a clout chaser [sic].”

According to screenshots shared by Josh the following day, he responded saying, “I just want to get to know you Amy.”

“Just give me one chance to prove I can be the man you need in your life,” he added. “Please don’t listen to what people say about me. I’m a good guy with a good heart.”

The alleged messages were shared vis Josh’s Instagram Story on Thursday, April 7, just one day after Josh revealed he had traveled to Dixon, Kentucky, to take the TLC star “on a date.” After sharing screenshots of their purported conversation, Josh claimed to be “heartbroken.”

“I never thought Amy would respond that way. I was just trying to do something nice for her,” he shared via his Instagram Story.

Courtesy of Josh Seiter/Instagram

Josh’s attempts to court the former YouTube personality come just weeks after In Touch exclusively confirmed that he was dating Love After Lockup alum Glorietta Besos.

“We spent about five to six weeks getting to know each other through phone calls and FaceTimes and I’ve never felt this comfortable with someone before, at least that I can recall,” he told In Touch in March. “Our chemistry was even better in person and she’s hot. Like drop dead gorgeous. The day after dinner I decided to make it official and asked her to be my girlfriend. Of course, she said yes.”

After finding out Josh had been sending Amy messages, Glorietta confirmed their split via Instagram claiming that she “blocked Josh.”

“The last time we broke up he was telling everyone we are still together and we are in a open relationship [sic],” she shared on April 3. “I’m afraid he only has is best interest at hand and a relationship should be a team effort.”

As for Amy, she and Michael were high school sweethearts before tying the knot in March 2019. The pair welcomed their first son, Gage, in November 2020, before baby No. 2, son Glenn, joined the family in July 2022. Amy reportedly moved out of the family’s home with her two children in February before Michael filed for dissolution of marriage with children on March 13, 2023, In Touch confirmed at the time.