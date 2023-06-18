1000-Lb. Sisters star Chris Combs saluted “single parents” on Father’s Day amid sister Amy Slaton’s divorce from Michael Halterman.

“To all the men and single parents being both momma and daddy that are livin’ the modo: #family,” Chris, 41, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 18. “Thank you for everything that you do, what you do to make sure [your] children have more than you did growing up. I salute you.”

Chris’ heartwarming tribute follows news that Amy is spending her first Father’s Day alone since her March 2023 split from her husband, 40.

Rumors that Amy and Michael called it quits began to circulate in February when she reportedly moved out of their Kentucky home with their sons, Gage and Glenn. Weeks later, In Touch confirmed Michael filed for divorce from Amy on March 13, 2023, and their separation date was listed as February 24, 2023, according to Kentucky court records.

Their split seemingly got messy as the former couple was ordered not to come within 500 feet of each other and must stay 500 feet away from each other’s residences. The pair – who tied the knot in 2019 – were also forbidden from making public statements about one another.

When it came to their young sons, Gage, 2, and Glenn, 10 months, a judge rules that the exes would share joint custody and a schedule would be implemented to “maximize the amount of available parenting time.”

Since the split, Amy has been embracing her new relationship status and has been seen out and about with her sister, Tammy Slaton. Most recently, the TLC personality showed off her dramatic weight loss progress while attending a music festival in Michigan.

“I see you girl!!! Looooooking good!” one user applauded her in the comment section. Meanwhile, another fan added, “Baddie Amy!”

As for Michael, he’s stayed relatively quiet since his split from the YouTube personality. The mill operator broke his silence on Easter after sharing he was spending it with his “beautiful boys.”

Amy and Michael met as high school sweethearts and became parents when Amy gave birth to their son Gage in November 2020. Baby No. 2, Glenn, joined the family in July 2022.