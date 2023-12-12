Weeks after going public with boyfriend Tony Rodgers, 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton opened up about why she dove into a new romance following her split from ex-husband Michael Halterman.

Amy, 36, revealed in an interview with E! News published on Monday, December 11, that she wasn’t sure when it would be the “right time” to introduce Tony to the public. However, she added that “sparks just flew” between them and changed everything.

“I knew I had to go for it,” the TLC star added.

Amy went public with Tony via TikTok on November 27. She shared several photos of herself and her boyfriend, along with some shots of Tony hanging out with her sons Gage, 3, and Glenn, 16 months, whom she shares with Michael, 40. She wrote over one selfie, “A&a 4ever.”

Fans had already speculated for months that there was a new man in Amy’s life. The rumors began with a YouTube video on August 10, in which Amy and her family celebrated Glenn’s birthday at a hibachi restaurant. She panned the camera around the table to show the attendees, including a man who was later identified as Tony.

While Amy did not confirm their relationship at the time, she hinted that they were dating by calling him “daddy” a few times in the video.

Courtesy of Amy Slaton/TikTok

Amy and Tony’s relationship came after Michael filed for dissolution of marriage with children against her on March 13, according to court documents exclusively obtained by In Touch in April. Their date of separation was listed as February 24.

The filing included a request for Michael and Amy, who got married in March 2019, to attend a case management conference. Michael also asked the court to enter a civil restraining order stating that the exes could not be within 500 feet of each other or each other’s residence or make public statements ​or social media postings. Finally, he asked for any communication between them to be conducted through a court-approved app.

Amy reportedly filed an emergency protection order against Michael in February following an alleged fight that became violent, according to The Sun. However, the protection order was reportedly amended on March 8, and Michael was allowed supervised visits with Gage and Glenn as long as he was also with his mother and sister.

Amy dropped the domestic violence charges against Michael during a court hearing in May. The former couple’s divorce was then finalized on September 6, with Amy and Michael getting split custody of their sons.

The events leading up to Amy and Michael’s split will play out on 1000-Lb. Sisters season 5, which premieres on TLC on Tuesday, December 12. The mom of two said in a teaser for the new season that a “lot changed” between her and Michael. However, she told E! that it was ultimately Gage and Glenn who helped her realize she needed to move on.

“I don’t really know what the final breaking point was,” Amy added. “It was a struggle for a while and the love wasn’t there like it used to be. With two kids, things just got harder and I knew things had to change.”