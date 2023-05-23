Bless this mess? 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton previously got backlash from her haters who called her out for her dirty and unkempt house. However, it seems Amy’s housekeeping and cleaning skills have not improved, especially after becoming a single mom of two sons, Gage and Glenn, following her split from Michael Halterman.

In a TikTok posted in May 2023, the TLC personality showed off her son Gage’s new toys. However, viewers couldn’t help but point out the mess in the background.

“The new age mom don’t clean,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “Cute kids but please pick up the trash off the floor.”

In the past, the mom of two admitted to being a “hoarder” as she had trouble throwing stuff away. “Years of generations taught me that way. My grandma was a hoarder, my mom’s a hoarder,” she addressed during a December 2021 episode of the series. “I know what it’s like coming from a hoarder house, where you barely had a snake line to get through the house.”

The Kentucky native, who originally found fame on YouTube, also opened up about the bullying she’s faced on the internet for her messy home.

“In the past, in my YouTube channels, a cockroach was in my video, and then the fans and haters seen it,” she said in a teary confessional, as a cockroach crawled up the wall behind her. “People were hating on me so much that it just broke me.”

The reality TV personality cried as she felt like a “bad mom” for having mice and cockroaches in her home.

“Everyone does,” her then-husband defended her. “We’re having to struggle because we’ve had to take care of him [Gage], and it’s tough.”

While Michael previously had Amy’s back, In Touch previously confirmed that the mill operator filed for dissolution of marriage with children against Amy on March 13. Their separation date was listed as February 24, according to documents obtained by In Touch.

The split seemingly got messy as at the time, Michael requested a civil restraining order, which would require them to stay more than 500 feet from each other. It also prevented the exes from making public statements or social media posts about their divorce. Any communication between the former flames was required to go through a court-approved application.

Keep scrolling to see photos of 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton’s messy home.