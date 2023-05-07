Sending a message? 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton married her husband, Caleb Willingham, in November 2022, after initially sparking a connection at an Ohio-based weight loss facility. However, fans think that the reality TV personality may be dropping clues that she’s a single woman again.

The pair ended season 4 of the TLC series with Tammy and Caleb celebrating their sunflower-themed nuptials. In February 2023, Tammy left the weight loss facility after reaching her goal weight while Caleb remained at the clinic. Since then, viewers have picked up on cryptic messages that have seemingly hinted toward a possible split between the YouTube personality and her new husband.

Despite the TLC alum’s Facebook still currently listing her relationship status as married, speculation first sparked in early April 2023 after Tammy seemingly changed her name on her TikTok account to her maiden name, after previously listing it as Willingham. In the comment section, her followers were quick to ask about the abrupt change. “No more Tammy Willingham?” one user wrote.

Another possible indication came from a surfaced post on social media, allegedly from Caleb’s private Facebook page. “If you were here only for my wife, then please delete me now,” Caleb’s post allegedly read, according to The Sun. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around.”

Tammy and Caleb introduced their relationship on season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters, which premiered on TLC in January 2023. During the series, Tammy was originally set to leave the rehab center, but her release was delayed due to a serious trachea infection. It was during that extended stay that she met Caleb, who had been there for nearly one year.

After sparking a strong connection, Tammy and Caleb were engaged within one month of dating and held their nuptials at the weight loss facility.

“When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in,” Tammy said during the nuptials, which played out during a March 2023 episode. “It was magical.”

Scroll through the gallery to see all the hints Tammy dropped that she split from Caleb.