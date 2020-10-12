Moving and grooving! Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska shared a rare new video of her baby girl kicking in her belly following her announcement she is pregnant with her fourth child.

The MTV alum‘s little one could be seen bouncing around in her tummy in the adorable clip she posted via Instagram Stories on Monday, October 12. Chelsea, 29, has been recording her road to motherhood as she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, prepare to welcome their third child together in early 2021.

Courtesy of @chelseahouska/Instagram

She and her beau share son Watson, 3, and 2-year-old daughter Layne, in addition to Chelsea’s daughter Aubree, 10, shared with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

The lovebirds reached a milestone in their relationship earlier this month, having celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary following their 2016 nuptials. Cole, 32, gushed over his blushing bride while reflecting on their journey together.

“I am beyond grateful to have you as my wife!” the doting dad wrote alongside photos from their romantic engagement and wedding day. “The one who has to put up with me, the one who loves me for me, the one who I can always truly count/lean on, the one with so much love and joy in her heart, the one who puts everyone else first, the one who gives our children and myself such an amazing life, the one who brings all the love and joy to my heart and this crazy family!”

Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Chelsea also swooned over her handsome hubby when she returned the love on social media. “So beyond grateful for the life we are building together,” the expectant star captioned their PDA-filled selfie on her Instagram post. “You are the most incredible and kind person and I am SO proud to be your wife.”

After sharing the news they are expanding their family, the 16 and Pregnant alum revealed how thrilled she was to finally spill the tea to fans.

“I swear I already have a bump and I’m fairly early but I guess when it’s your fourth baby it just be poppin’ right away, but anyways [sic], I just want to thank you guys it seriously means so much to me that you guys are all so sweet and you care about our family so thank you thank you,” Chelsea said in August.

With the holidays right around the corner, the DeBoer brood got into the spooky spirit by visiting a local pumpkin patch on October 11. “CUTIES,” Chelsea captioned a snap of Layne and Watson sweetly embracing each other.

Their new sibling is almost here!