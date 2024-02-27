Proof Ines de Ramon Has Moved In! 1st Photo of Brad Pitt’s Live-In Girlfriend Leaving His House
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have officially taken the next big step in their relationship: They’ve moved in together!
The Moneyball star, 60, “is also truly in love with Ines,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “They’ve even talked about getting married and starting a family of their own.”
While the jewelry designer has been getting comfy in Brad’s Los Angeles home, the insider notes, “She clearly wants to be discreet,” as In Touch obtained the exclusive first photos of Ines leaving the Los Feliz mansion in her white Lexus SUV.
