Sister Wives: One on One host Sukanya Krishnan reacted to claims that she lets Kody Brown off easy during their interviews.

After TLC shared a clip from the special via Instagram on Saturday, November 25, one fan took the comments section to slam how Sukanya, 52, who goes by the nickname Suki, treats Kody, 54, during their interviews.

“Suki is gonna let him get away with murder again,” the social media user wrote. “He’ll say whatever crap he wants, and she’ll just let him. Tell all? Tell nothing more like!”

Despite the backlash, Sukanya made it clear that she stood by her decisions as an interviewer. “Respectfully think you are hearing more than you ever have,” the longtime journalist responded. “I try to be fair. Just watch it. And then we can discuss.”

While Sukanya has been moderating the Sister Wives special for years, the latest set of episodes follows season 18. She spoke with Kody, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown after fans watched their plural family fall apart.

During the Sunday, November 26, episode, the Brown family members dropped many bombshells after Meri, 52, Janelle, 54, and Christine, 51, all ended their spiritual marriages with the patriarch.

“I fell in love with Robyn, I never fell in love with anybody else,” Kody told the host about his last remaining wife. “I was just choosing to be in that covenant of love with them.”

He added that his relationship with Robyn, 45, was “different” than his first three marriages because he had a different mindset when he married Meri, Janelle and Christine, noting that he was solely focused on having a plural marriage.

“This isn’t about being like, ‘in love,’ this is about growing a family together, we love each other, we’re required,” the reality star continued. “The gospel requires us to love each other, but I never really actually suffered in a fit a passion in this place.”

TLC

Kody then admitted he wasn’t making sure his partners were “compatible” with him and explained he would do things differently today. “The blame lay on one thing and one thing only, if you’re gonna marry for eternity, you should start out in love,” he said. “I thought it was acceptable, I thought I could make up the difference.”

Meanwhile, Janelle shared her thoughts on their marriage and revealed she was in love with “the idea” of Kody on their wedding day. “It was a very functional marriage, but now he’s grown and changed and I’ve grown and changed,” the mother of six shared, adding that Kody [is]***WAS?? not the “guy he is now.”

“I think maybe he does have more affinity or more connection with Robyn and that’s OK,” Janelle added.

Christine was Kody’s first wife to announce their split in November 2021. Just more than on year later, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Janelle left Kody in December 2022. One month later, Meri and Kody confirmed they broke up in a joint statement in January.