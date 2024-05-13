Who Is Nick Davis on Seeking Sister Wife? Meet Polygamist

The Davis family joined Seeking Sister Wife during season 4 in 2022 and quickly became fan-favorite cast members, with patriarch Nick Davis at the head of the group. But who is Nick, and how did he become interested in the plural lifestyle?

What Is ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Star Nick Davis’ Job?

Nick has described himself as a “trophy husband” on Seeking Sister Wife season 4 and said he doesn’t see a need to have a job, although all three of his wives are working professionals.

“If you look at a chessboard, the king doesn’t really move much,” he said. “He just moves a square at a time. Meanwhile, the queen, she’s all over the board. The queen’s got all the power. The king just kind of holds court.”

Nick’s wives April and Jennifer both said they were happy with this dynamic and made “more than enough” money combined” to support the family.

Who Are Nick Davis’ Wives on ‘Seeking Sister Wife’?

Nick’s family began with his first wife, April, whom he met in college. Jennifer then joined the pair after she and April met at work. Despite sharing Nick as a husband, neither of the women are legally married to him; instead, they tied the knot with each other and took Nick’s last name.

During season 4, Nick, April and Jennifer welcomed a third wife to their family, Danielle. She and Nick tied the knot in 2022. After expanding their family even further with a child, the Davises moved into a bigger home with a 12-foot custom bed and a “boom boom room” designed for Nick to be intimate with each of his wives separately.

“I’ve been interested in plural relationships for almost, I’d say, close to 15 years,” Nick explained. “It’s just a natural way to be. I don’t know that I have the room to limit what it is that I bring to just one individual.”

“Having three wives, knowing that we’ve all solidified our union and brought it together like we have, it’s just unbelievable. I just feel like I’m just living a dream come true,” he said after marrying Danielle.

In Seeking Sister Wife season 5, which premiered in March 2024, Nick, April, Jennifer and Danielle are looking to add a fifth wife to the family.

Does Seeking Sister Wife’s Nick Davis Have Kids?

Nick and Jennifer welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vera, after season 4.

“This is my first biological child,” Nick said on the show in 2022. “I’m hoping to be someone she could be proud of and someone that will guide her in the best way possible.”

April has a son named William from a previous relationship, whom Nick has raised as his own since the boy was 6 years old.

Are the Davises Still Together on ‘Seeking Sister Wife’?

While it’s unclear yet if the Davises added a fourth wife to their family, they do appear to still be together as of May 2024. They frequently post photos together on their shared Instagram page.

Fans can watch Nick, Jennifer, April and Danielle’s search for a new wife unfold when new episodes of Seeking Sister Wife air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.