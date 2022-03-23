Going strong! Lady Gaga confirmed her romance with Michael Polansky in February 2020, and the couple have been inseparable ever since. Who is the “Stupid Love” singer’s boyfriend? Find out everything to know about the executive director that’s captured the Grammy winner’s heart below.​

Lady Gaga and Michael Have Been Social Media Official Since 2020

The pair became Instagram official after the 2020 Super Bowl weekend, when Lady Gaga, 35, posted a photo of them cuddled up in Miami. This came days after rumors of their romance began to stir. Prior to their romantic weekend in Miami at the Super Bowl, the pair showed major PDA in Las Vegas during New Year’s Eve. However, the two may have been officially together long before that, considering the fact that they were spotted together as early as 2019.

Lady Gaga and Michael Have Electric Chemistry

“Lady Gaga and Michael Polanski are crazy in love. She was all over him and they even went to the loo together during the break! He kept touching her arm and putting his arm around her back. It’s real,” an eyewitness at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards told In Touch exclusively at the time.

Michael Is a Smart Businessman Who Likes to Give Back

Michael, 44, is a Harvard graduate and entrepreneur. He’s currently the executive director of the Parker Foundation, which he cofounded in 2015. According to its website, the organization supports philanthropic efforts in life sciences, global public health and the arts.

Michael Is Lady Gaga’s Support System

“Michael Polansky is Lady Gaga’s rock. She feels so blessed to have his support and he feels like the luckiest man in the world to be dating such an amazing, strong woman,” an additional insider told In Touch.

Lady Gaga was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino and was previously romantically involved with audio engineer Dan Horton.

Michael Makes Routine Appearances on Lady Gaga’s Instagram

Gaga and her new man have shared several cute moments from their time together. Over their two years together, they have posted Instagram photos and videos of celebratory dance parties, cooking nights together and other cute couple moments.

“Making dinner with love and some spicy Italian gravy,” Gaga wrote in an August 2020 caption on a series of photos of herself and some chopped vegetables in a cast iron pan. “I love connecting with my culture with someone I love,” she added, swooning over Michael.

It seems Michael shows the singer his love through beautiful bouquets. Lady Gaga also posted of herself in March 2021 hugging a basket of white roses that was larger than her, writing, “when your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday. I love you honey.”

Courtesy of Lady Gaga/Instagram