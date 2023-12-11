Who Is Joe Manganiello’s Girlfriend? Meet Caitlin O’Connor

Joe Manganiello has always been a hot commodity and the Magic Mike stud quickly became sought out after he and estranged wife Sofía Vergara announced their split in July 2023. Two months after sharing the shocking news, Joe was spotted leaving a gym in Venice with Caitlin O’Connor. The pair kept their romance under the radar until making their red carpet debut.

Who Is Caitlin O’Connor?

Caitlin was born in California but grew up in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. She has always been a shining star and was voted “Most Likely to Become Famous” in high school, according to IMDb.

She moved back to Los Angeles, where she attended UCLA. After she graduated, ​Caitlin landed a job as an official Disney princess Aurora from Sleeping Beauty at Disneyland. Although it’s unknown when she worked there, Caitlin still visits her old stomping ground ocasionally and shares moments of her trips online.

What Is Caitlin O’Connor’s Job?

After graduating from UCLA, Caitlin pursued her career in the entertainment industry where she now holds several titles.

From commercials to red carpet hosting, she has done it all! Caitlin has also been featured on TV screens from her acting career and is mostly known for her roles in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Kroll Show.

When Did Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor Start Dating?

The pair raised eyebrows after they left Gold’s Gym together in September ​2023. While some fans were still hoping he would reconcile with Sofía, others pointed out his 13-year age gap with Caitlin.

Neither Joe nor Caitlin publicly addressed the status of their relationship. However, an insider told People that they first met at an “unofficial” party for Caitlin’s show Winning Time.

“The first time they met in the hot tub and they were talking the whole time!” the source told the outlet in an article published on September 19, revealing they were “casually seeing each other at this point.”

The True Blood star and Caitlin decided to solidify their relationship when they made their red carpet debut on December 9. The couple attended the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in N.Y.C., where Joe was honored with the COAF Humanitarian Award. The man of the evening wore a slim black suit while his plus one rocked an emerald corset gown with a plunging neckline and high-leg slit.

Why Did Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara Split?

The former beloved Hollywood couple announced they decided to end their seven-year marriage in a joint statement on July 17.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” their rep said in a statement. Three days later, In Touch confirmed that Joe filed for divorce on July 19, citing irreconcilable differences.

A few days later, a source exclusively told In Touch that Joe and Sofía’s divorce stemmed from cheating rumors that swirled in 2017. At the time, the Modern Family actress was seen seemingly getting close to Andrea Iervolino in Rome. Although nothing came from the photos, the insider told In Touch, “The scandal was humiliating for Joe, whether she actually betrayed him or not. Ever since, they’ve been having problems.”