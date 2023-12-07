When Olivia Culpo and fiancé Christian McCaffrey began planning their upcoming wedding, they exchanged an early vow: No diva behavior allowed! “We sat down together and made a pact to keep a level head and remember that the goal of this event is to celebrate love,” says the former Miss Universe, 31. She and Christian, 27 — a running back for the San Francisco 49ers — got engaged in April after nearly four years of dating. “Love comes first, and all of the optics and everything else are secondary.” Here, the model and star of the TLC reality series The Culpo Sisters talks to In Touch’s Lindsay Hoffman about her big day, life as a WAG, and starting a family.

Tell us more about wedding planning.

OC: It’s going really well. It’s a lot of moving parts, but I’m grateful for every part of it. It’s [a] once-in-a-lifetime [thing], so I’m trying to soak it all in.

Any special traditions?

OC: Christian wanted to get married in a church, which we are. And I don’t want him to have a first look. I want the first look to be walking down the aisle — these days that’s kind of rare. Also, I don’t want to sleep in the same bed the night before. That’s what I know so far.

Are your sisters helping?

OC: As much as they can. One of my sisters just went through a really bad divorce, and the other sister just went through a really bad breakup, so they’re busy. But they’re helping in all the ways they can.

You recently lost two inches from your waist with truBody sculpting treatments, which must have been nice for dress shopping! What made you try them?

OC: I love working out, but I feel like sometimes you might need something to pair with it for more specific results. I did four different treatments on my abs and my glutes. It really works.

Will The Culpo Sisters get Season 2?

OC: It should because there’s a lot of drama! I wish we were filming at this moment. There’s a lot of really good stuff happening.

What are the best and worst parts of doing a reality show with family?

OC: The best part is that it’s kind of like glorified, impeccably edited home videos. The quality is amazing, and you get to look back on your time together and feel grateful for the memories being documented. The hardest part is seeing your family go through painful things in a really vulnerable way.

What about watching yourself?

OC: You’re always nitpicking yourself. We’re our own worst critics, so having a literal magnifying glass on you can be rattling.

You’re officially a WAG. What’s it like watching Christian play?

OC: I get really nervous. You never know what’s gonna happen, and you just want it to go exactly as they plan. We always talk before the games, and the first thing that Christian does when he gets on the field is pray.

Are you hoping to start a family soon?

OC: Yeah. That’s stuff we’re talking about — we’ll see!

Reporting by Lindsay Hoffman.