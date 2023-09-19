Joe Manganiello seemingly didn’t waste any time following his split from Sofia Vergara and is rumored to be dating Caitlin O’Connor. Fans likely can’t help but wonder who the new woman in Joe’s life is and how long they have been seeing each other.

Are Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor Dating?

Rumors began to swirl that the True Blood actor and the Kroll Show alum are dating when they were spotted leaving Gold’s Gym in Venice, California, together in photos shared by Page Six on September 14.

Joe and Caitlin reportedly connected at a party celebrating HBO’s drama Winning Time. A source told People on September 19 that the pair met for the first time in a hot tub at the party and “were talking the whole time.”

The duo are said to be “casually seeing each other at this point,” though neither Joe nor Caitlin have publicly commented on the status of their relationship.

When Did Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara Split?

Joe and Sofia shocked fans when they announced their decision to divorce after seven years of marriage on July 17.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” a rep for the former couple said in a statement at the time. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

In Touch confirmed that the Pennsylvania native filed for divorce two days later. His attorney, Laura Wasser, cited irreconcilable differences in the paperwork, which was filed in a Los Angeles court. Additionally, their date of separation was listed as July 2.

Spousal support will be determined by their prenuptial agreement, according to the paperwork. Meanwhile, the attorney stated that Joe and Sofia have separate property in terms of “earnings and accumulations of Petitioner before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation” and “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects.”

Why Did Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara Split?

While neither Joe nor Sofia have publicly revealed the reason behind their split, past infidelity rumors may have influenced their decision to divorce.

Getty Images (2)

One year after the pair tied the knot, photos began to circulate of the Modern Family actress seemingly flirting with movie producer Andrea Iervolino in Rome in 2017. While Sofia has denied cheating, an insider exclusively told In Touch that the incident caused problems in their marriage. “The scandal was humiliating for Joe, whether she actually betrayed him or not,” a source said in July. “Ever since, they’ve been having problems.”

The insider added that Joe and Sofia were simply too different to make things work. The Magic Mike star “is a homebody who plays competitive Dungeons & Dragons with his friends.” Meanwhile, Sofia “is the life of any party and loves getting dressed up to go out for dancing and cocktails late into the night without him. But Joe really loved her and never tried to change her or give her ultimatums. They ended up living separate lives, and she seemed to enjoy her time away from him.”