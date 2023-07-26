Were they doomed from the start? Back in 2017, just over a year after Sofía Vergara wed Joe Manganiello, photos surfaced of the actress seemingly flirting with movie producer Andrea Iervolino in Rome. She reportedly wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. “The scandal was humiliating for Joe, whether she actually betrayed him or not,” a source tells In Touch. (Sofía vehemently denied she was unfaithful and insisted she was wearing her wedding ring.) “Ever since, they’ve been having problems.”

More recently, fans noticed that Joe, 46, was a no-show at her Modern Family costar Sarah Hyland’s wedding in August, and that Sofía, 51, also seemed to go solo to Heidi Klum’s birthday bash in June, around the time Sofía and Joe listed their $18 million Beverly Hills home.

Joe was then slammed for posting a “cold” birthday message to his wife on Instagram on July 10, just a week before they finally announced their seven-year marriage was over. “They’ve had at least two trial separations, and they’ve been faking it to an extent in public,” a source tells In Touch. “The truth is, they lead very different lifestyles.”

Total Opposites

The Magic Mike XXL star, who’s been sober for two decades, “is a homebody who plays competitive Dungeons & Dragons with his friends,” says the source. By contrast, the America’s Got Talent judge “is the life of any party and loves getting dressed up to go out for dancing and cocktails late into the night without him. But Joe really loved her and never tried to change her or give her ultimatums. They ended up living separate lives, and she seemed to enjoy her time away from him.”

And while Joe “is truly heartbroken,” says the source, Sofía has been posting sexy bathing suit shots from her trip to Italy with friends. “Is she trying to taunt or gaslight him? He held out hope that they’d work things out, even when it became clear their marriage was broken beyond repair.”