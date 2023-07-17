It’s over. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have split after seven years of marriage and plan to divorce, according to reports.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the pair’s rep said in a statement to Page Six.

The pair had seemed to be living separate lives recently, as theAmerica’s Got Talent judge celebrated her 51st birthday with a getaway to Italy where Joe was not present. His post about her birthday had fans wondering about the status of their marriage as it was rather dry, with him simply writing, “Happy Birthday Sofia!!!” in Spanish next to a photo of the duo with none of the loving language he used in years past.

The actors married on November 21, 2015, in a lavish Palm Beach, Florida, wedding ceremony.

