Hollywood marriages explode! Two couples are getting a divorce, while three others are hanging by a thread.

Ariana and Dalton

With her blond hair, subtle makeup and posh sweater, Ariana Grande was practically unrecognizable sitting between Andrew Garfield and her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey at Wimbledon on July 16. “She looked amazing and relaxed,” says an eyewitness. “But she definitely wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.” Days later, the singer wiped photos of her May 2021 nuptials to Dalton Gomez from Instagram.

Sources tell In Touch the pop star, 30, and the real estate agent, 27, have been separated since January, which is not long after she moved to London to film the lead role of Wicked’s Glinda. “She’s been a fan of the musical for years, and this was her dream project, so she really threw herself into the part. She was working long hours and trying not to speak when she was off set in hopes of preserving her voice,” an insider says of the experience, which the singer called “life-changing.” Her new marriage simply “took a back seat,” continues the insider. “They got together during the pandemic, so Dalton wasn’t used to dealing with her in full work mode. He was understanding at first, but his patience eventually wore out.” When Dalton protested, “they had an epic fight that lasted all night. There were a lot of tears, and Ariana walked out.”

Dalton wasn’t quite ready to end things, “but Ariana decided not to prolong the inevitable,” says the source, adding that friends are relieved: “They thought he was using her for fame.” Now, she’s reportedly dating her Wicked costar Ethan Slater. The Broadway actor, 31, was seen with his arm around her during a cast party in March and is separated from his wife of five years. Says the source, “Ariana is already moving on.”

Sophia and Joe

They were doomed from the start. Back in 2017, just over a year after Sofía Vergara wed Joe Manganiello, photos surfaced of the actress seemingly flirting with movie producer Andrea Iervolino in Rome. She reportedly wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. “The scandal was humiliating for Joe, whether she actually betrayed him or not,” a source tells In Touch. (Sofía vehemently denied she was unfaithful and insisted she was wearing her wedding ring.) “Ever since, they’ve been having problems.”

More recently, fans noticed that Joe, 46, was a no-show at her Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland’s wedding in August, and that Sofía, 51, also seemed to go solo to Heidi Klum’s birthday bash in June, around the time Sofía and Joe listed their $18 million Beverly Hills home. Joe was then slammed for posting a “cold” birthday message to his wife on Instagram on July 10, just a week before they finally announced their seven-year marriage was over. “They’ve had at least two trial separations, and they’ve been faking it to an extent in public,” a source tells In Touch. “The truth is, they lead very different lifestyles.”

The Magic Mike XXL star, who’s been sober for two decades, “is a homebody who plays competitive Dungeons & Dragons with his friends,”says the source. By contrast, the America’s Got Talent judge “is the life of any party and loves getting dressed up to go out for dancing and cocktails late into the night without him. But Joe really loved her and never tried to change her or give her ultimatums. They ended up living separate lives, and she seemed to enjoy her time away from him.”

And while Joe “is truly heartbroken,” says the source, Sofía has been posting sexy bathing suit shots from her trip to Italy with friends. “Is she trying to taunt or gaslight him? He held out hope that they’d work things out, even when it became clear their marriage was broken beyond repair.”

Gwen and Blake

Not long after they celebrated their second wedding anniversary in July, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton hit a rough patch. “They’ve been spending a lot of time apart,” says a source, noting that the country singer, 47, is busy with his game show, Barmageddon, while his pop star wife, 53, has been on tour. “Friends are worried that if they don’t address their problems, divorce might be in the cards.”

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Britney and Sam

Following last year’s devastating miscarriage, Britney Spears, 41, is “desperate to get pregnant again,” says a source, but her husband, Sam Asghari, 29, “is in no rush. It’s causing a lot of tension.”

Brad and Ines

An impossibly youthful-looking Brad Pitt, 59, turned heads at Wimbledon in early July — but his girlfriend of 11 months, Ines de Ramon, 30, wasn’t at his side. “They’re still dating,” says a source, “but things are cooling off a bit.”