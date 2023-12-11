Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is second-guessing marrying her fiancé, Vinny Tortorella, amid their ongoing problems, she revealed during an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“We’ve been fighting a lot,” Angelina, 37, told In Touch at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 8.

After explaining that her dog Peanut is “very sick,” Angelina noted that Vinny, 34, has not been helping her take care of the pup.

“I’m not a mother of human children. But I want human babies,” she continued. “But I’m not going to have one with somebody that always fights with me over bulls–t.”

The MTV personality then explained that she asked Vinny to watch Peanut while she was at the event so she wouldn’t be alone in case she had an episode. However, she claimed Vinny wasn’t willing to help because he was too busy drinking a “f–king shake.”

“That’s very weird,” she said about her fiancé’s response to the situation.

Angelina also opened up about her close relationship with Peanut, explaining that the pet is her “rock” and her “best friend.”

“She had a seizure two days ago right in front of me. I brought her to the ​animal hospital” she said about the health scare. “I picked her up and she was in an oxygen chamber for two days. She has heart disease, which sucks. So it has not been easy for me.”

After she met Vinny via Instagram, Angelina revealed their romance to her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars during a September 2022 episode. Vinny later made his debut on the show during season 6 when the Staten Island native revealed things were “getting a little bit more serious.”

“Things have been heating up between us and we’re definitely moving along in our relationship,” Angelina told viewers during a March episode. “He’s from Staten Island and yes, his name is Vinny. What are the f–king odds of that.”

Fans later watched Vinny propose during an April episode. Her costars expressed their concerns that the couple seemed to be moving too fast, though Angelina happily agreed to the engagement.

Soon after the episode aired, she took to Instagram to share the news. “OHHHH YES GUYS,” she wrote alongside engagement ring emojis.

While Angelina and Vinny initially seemed head over heels in love, fans began to speculate that there was trouble in paradise when they noticed the reality star stopped sharing photos with him on her social media accounts. However, they both previously kept quiet regarding the status of their relationship.

Prior to her tumultuous romance with Vinny, Angelina was married to Chris Larangeira from 2019 until 2022.

Fans watched the former couple face many ups and downs in their relationship on the show. Angelina filed for divorce for the first time in January 2021, though they reconciled that September. While they tried to make their marriage work, Angelina and Chris called it quits again in January 2022 and their divorce was finalized in May of that year.