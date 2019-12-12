You met most of the family on one of TLC’s newest reality shows, Welcome to Plathville, but what about Hosanna Noble (née Plath)? The eldest daughter doesn’t live on the farm with the rest of her siblings and, unlike her married brother Ethan, she doesn’t seem to visit much, either. So why isn’t she on the show? Keep scrolling to learn more about the elusive reality star.

Who is Hosanna Plath?

Fans first noticed that the would-be star seemed to be missing from her family lineup when the trailer initially dropped. As parents Kim and Barry Plath introduced their children, they skipped straight from their Ethan, “their oldest,” to Morah, the “second oldest daughter.” As the teaser went on, there was no mention of their oldest daughter at all. When the first episode dropped, it revealed that Hosanna, 20, lived in Ohio with her husband, Timothy Noble. Together, they tour and perform music. She’s a violinist, and he plays the piano.

Why isn’t Hosanna on the show?

Other than the fact that she lives in a different state from her Georgia-based family, the most likely answer is that she and Timothy are simply too busy touring. If you check out the piano player’s website, you can see that they’ve got regular concert dates scheduled throughout the year as they travel from state to state. In November and December 2019 alone, they’ve played in Ohio, Missouri and Michigan, with additional shows scheduled in states like Indiana.

How did Timothy and Hosanna meet?

The couple met because of their music, and they tied the knot in June 2019. During a concert at the National Quartet Convention in September, the announcer revealed that they’d actually met at the same event three years prior. They call themselves the “singing pianist and violinist duo,” and they released their first Christmas album — their third album together — on December 1. You can watch them play together in a video from the event.

Does Hosanna have her own music?

According to the family’s website, Hosanna is something of musical prodigy. In addition to the violin, she also knows how to play the viola and piano — and sings soprano, too. Before she married Timothy and they started recording music together, she’d released at least three solo albums. She was also an important part of her family’s band, which she inspired when she branched out from her classical music background to learn a fiddle tune. You can check out one of the family’s songs on YouTube.

Did Hosanna go to college?

In the pilot episode, the Plaths revealed that Hosanna had earned a scholarship to study music in college. Though mom Kim had studied music at Florida State University, her eldest daughter decided against following in her footsteps. Instead, she embarked on her own journey to continue learning by playing, with her parents calling it a personal decision she made.

Does Hosanna know the Duggars?

Though it’s not clear yet how closely the families are acquainted, there’s at least one connection between them, and that comes from Hosanna. When the musician married her husband, one of her bridesmaids was Nurie Rodrigues, who’s currently engaged to Nathan Keller, whose older sister is Anna Duggar (née Keller). When Nurie and Nathan tie the knot, we might be able to see the Plaths and the Duggars finally meet up.