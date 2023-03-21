Setting the record straight. Lydia Joy Plath opened up about why her oldest sister, Hosanna Plath, doesn’t appear on Welcome to Plathville.

“Lots of people saying all kinds of things out there about her and I would just love to clarify a few things,” Lydia, 19, said about Hosanna, 24, while answering commonly asked questions from fans in a video shared on her YouTube channel on Monday, March 20.

Lydia explained that Hosanna and her husband, Timothy Noble, “decided that the show was not for them.”

“They wanted to live their lives privately and I’m really proud of them for making that decision,” the TLC personality continued. “I think it was very healthy for the two of them to just build their marriage, focus on that.”

Lydia added that the family is “very close” with Hosanna and Timothy. “We talk all the time. We see each other whenever our schedules allow,” she shared. “Just not publicly.”

Noting that they don’t document their gatherings with Hosanna on social media or on the show, Lydia added that “there’s a lot that goes on in everyone’s lives” that their fans don’t know about.

During the Welcome to Plathville series premiere in 2019, it was revealed that Hosanna and Timothy live in Ohio. They tour and perform music together, as she’s a violinist and he plays the piano.

Hosanna is the second eldest child of Barry Plath and Kim Plath. The former couple – who announced their separation in June 2022 after 24 years of marriage – also share kids Ethan, Micah, Moriah, Isaac, Amber, Cassia and Mercy.

Lydia isn’t the first Plath family member to discuss Hosanna’s absence from the family’s show. Moriah, 20, previously spoke to Us Weekly about the topic in August 2021.

“She didn’t want to be on the show, and we were kind of all just, like, yeah, I mean, it’s her life,” Moriah said at the time. “Sometimes we keep in touch to some extent, but it’s also, like, she’s across the country and, you know, it would just be a hassle and she doesn’t want to be on the show.”

Also during the YouTube video, Lydia shared an update about Kim, 50, after she was found guilty of driving under the influence on March 8.

“She is doing really good. She sees the girls often. I get to see her now and then when our schedules align,” Lydia told her fans. “[I] really need to meet up with her soon because I just might be leaving town for while.”