‘Ex On The Beach Couples’: Meet the Stars of the New MTV Show and Their Exes

Trouble in paradise? Ex On The Beach Couples is a new reality dating show with a twist.

The network announced the new show – which is a global expansion of MTV’s Ex On The Beach – on Thursday, January 12.

The reality show will follow six couples that are ready to take the next step in their relationships and get engaged. However, each relationship is being held back by their past romances.

In an attempt to move on from their pasts, the couples will participate in intense challenges and strength building exercises. Throughout the process, the cast will decide if they can finally move on from their exes and completely focus on their current relationships.

One of the biggest obstacles the couples will face is living in the same villa as their current partners and their exes.

By the finale episode, the couples will be forced to choose if they want to get engaged to their current partners or call it quits.

Ex On The Beach Couples is hosted by Kamie Crawford, who has served as the cohost on Catfish alongside Nev Schulman since January 2020.

The United States version of Ex On The Beach premiered on MTV in April 2018, while season 5 concluded in June 2022. The first five seasons followed stars from other reality shows as they tried to make new romantic connections while living in a house with their exes. Romeo Miller served as the host for the first five seasons.

Unlike the original Ex On The Beach, the new show will feature couples that aren’t famous. Additionally, the stars come from all over the world including the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Throughout the first season, viewers will watch Ben, Jade, Jamie, Thailah, Jaje, Holly, Liam, Leylah, Sorinn, Lola, Spari and Shayla test their relationships and discover if they’re really over their past relationships as they’re tempted by their exes.

Ex On The Beach Couples premieres on MTV on Thursday, February 9, at 9 pm E.T. Keep scrolling to meet the couples and exes that are set to star on Ex on the Beach Couples.