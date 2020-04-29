Cuteness overload! Teen Mom OG stars Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge can’t stop sharing pictures of their newborn daughter, Mila Mae. From the looks of it, we can already tell she’s going to have some gorgeous, thick hair.

Taylor, 25, gave birth to the couple’s first child together on April 22 following a very intense delivery. “After a 22-hour labor, Mila Mae Wharton was born,” Cory revealed via Instagram on Tuesday, April 28. “I have to say after watching @taylor.selfridge go through what she has been through just makes me realize how strong she is and how strong women really are!” he added.

Despite the model’s tough labor, the parents were thrilled to welcome Mila to their family. “I’m now surrounded by all QUEENS,” Cory wrote in his name announcement. “I’m so blessed to be in this position and I’m so thankful that, in a time like this I was allowed in the room and I got to cut the umbilical cord.”

Although Mila is the pair’s first child together, Cory was already father to his 3-year-old daughter, Ryder, who he shares with ex Cheyenne Floyd. “I’m really excited for Ryder to become a big sister,” the proud dad said in his post. “I know she’s going to do a great job and she already loves Mila you guys have no idea.”

Luckily, Ryder is ecstatic about her new sibling. “She was excited from the beginning … [and understands] that there’s a baby in Taylor’s tummy and that she’s a [big] sister,” Cheyenne, 27, exclusively told In Touch in early April.

According to Chey, Ryder is “definitely ready” to assume the role as the eldest child in the family, adding that she “knows what to do” when in the company of a newborn.

Mila’s parents first met on season 1 of Ex on the Beach and briefly dated after filming wrapped. They reconnected in February 2019 and later announced they were expected their first baby in October.

“It was definitely a surprise,” Cory told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s exciting for me. It’s gonna be a lot, but I’m excited.”

Scroll below to see the cutest pictures of the newest Teen Mom baby.