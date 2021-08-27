Still Together? See Where All the ‘Are You the One?’ Couples Are Now

Out of all the reality dating shows that exist right now, MTV’s Are You the One? is most certainly a guilty pleasure for fans. As the drama plays out on our TV screens, viewers can also try to guess who among the singles that self-admittedly suck at love, will actually be perfect matches.

Are You the One? Matches

As each season progresses, people inevitably fall for each other and form relationships — even if they weren’t the relationships the matchmakers had in mind. But how long can these reality TV show duos really last once the cameras stop rolling? Well, for some of them, a pretty long time. Sure, most couples don’t make it past the reunion episode — if they even finish the show still together at all — but a lucky few have kept the love alive. Look no further than season 1’s Ethan and Amber Diamond to find the perfect “perfect match.”

Back in March 2017, the couple celebrated the fourth anniversary of when they first met on AYTO. And get this — they’ve also gotten married and become parents. After a small ceremony back in October 2014, the couple renewed their vows in April 2017.

“I•AM•IN•LOVE,” Amber wrote on Instagram at the time. “In love with the way his lips curl every time he gets romantic. In love with the way she eats everything with ketchup. Everything. In love with how he’ll work endless hours without a single peep of complaint. In love with how she’ll pick sticks and rocks over Barbie dolls any day. In love with the way they make my heart grow bigger than I could ever imagine.”

Not long after, the couple revealed they were expecting their second child together.

“Santa left us something a little EXTRA special this year!” Amber wrote on Instagram. “This time next year, we will be 4! We would like everyone to help welcome our next addition to the Diamond family, coming June 2018!!!” Ethan added in his own adorable post. They welcomed their second daughter, Serena, that year. These two just keep renewing our faith in love.

How big are reality star salaries? Jason Tartick breaks it down with Us Weekly editors.



But they’re not the only MTV Are You the One? parents these days. Chris Tolleson is now a proud dad, while Jessica Perez and her husband also have two kids of their own, Easton and Lainey. Season 3’s Cheyenne Floyd had a flirtation on The Challenge with Cory Wharton from The Real World — and they had a baby girl, too. Cheyenne’s been showing off her adorable daughter Ryder on Instagram pretty much since her birth in April 2017, but in December of that year, Cory decided to go public as her dad. The two are not together, but they are coparenting and doing a pretty solid job at that. Cheyenne gave birth to baby No. 2, son Ace, with fiancé Zach Davis.

Are You the One? Season 8

It appears the latest cast wasn’t lucky in love, considering pretty much all of the hot and heavy romances have simmered with passing time. The sexually-fluid group put their heart on the line while filming the hit dating series, but many couples have since called it quits.

Are You the One? Season 7

So, what came to be of your favorite pairs? While most of the dynamic duos headed to Splitsville, some fans may be glad to hear Cali Trepp and Tomas Buenos are still going strong. The behind-the-scenes drama, feelings of betrayal and blatant call-outs were in no shortage when the reunion aired in 2019.

Are You the One? Season 6

So who else is still together — and who may be the next Ethan and Amber? The sixth season of AYTO wrapped up in December 2017, and there was plenty of drama. Who among the 22 unlucky-in-love singles found love — and who managed to keep it at least until the reunion show? We took a look back through six seasons of perfect matches, confirmed no-matches and post-reunion couples. And some of the results are kind of, well, messy. But other couples are giving us serious hope for AYTO love.

So who went the distance and who fell apart? Check it out below.