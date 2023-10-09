Fans of My 600-Lb. Life were appalled by Ashley Taylor’s attitude when she appeared on the show in 2020. After her episode aired in April of that year, fans realized that the then 24-year-old had also previously displayed controversial behavior on another beloved reality series, Catfish. Since then, though, Ashley has remained off the radar, and many are wondering what she’s up to today.

What Happened to Ashley on ‘My 600-Lb.’ Life?

Ashley’s episode of My 600-Lb. Life aired on April 8, 2020. During the episode, she clashed with surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan as she attempted to qualify for weight loss surgery. Dr. Now questioned whether Ashley was actually losing the weight she needed to in order to qualify for surgery. She insisted that she weighed 630 pounds before filming began and claimed that she successfully lost the 150 pounds that she was supposed to.

However, Dr. Now was not able to find records of Ashley’s weight loss and she continued to make minimal progress at their subsequent appointments. Ashley weighed 469 pounds at her final weigh-in and was told that she did not qualify for surgery. This led her to blow up at Dr. Now and storm out of their appointment. Her behavior received a baffled response from viewers and many criticized her attitude on the show.

How Many Times Was Ashley Taylor On ‘Catfish’?

Youtube

Ashley appeared on two episodes of MTV’s Catfish before she was on My 600-Lb. Life. Her first episode aired during the show’s season 8 premiere on January 8, 2020. She catfished a woman named Red on the show while pretending to be someone named Jalissa. Ashley’s abrasive behavior was captured by the Catfish cameras, as she grew frustrated with hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford after being exposed.

During season 8’s 10th episode on March 11, 2020, Nev and Kamie were shocked to discover that Ashley was now pretending to be someone named Myranda in a different catfish scandal. With the help of some of her friends, the hosts staged an intervention in hopes of convincing Ashley to get the help she needed to end her catfishing ways. However, Ashley grew extremely frustrated and stormed out of the meeting in tears. At the end of the episode, she insisted that she was done catfishing and was on a journey of “soul searching.”

What Happened To Ashley Taylor?

During her brief appearances on reality television, Ashley opened up about her traumatic past. Ashley revealed that she was abandoned by her father and then raped by a neighbor when she was a child. She was raised by her mother, who was eventually placed in an epilepsy institution, and grandmother. At age 20, the reality star was left devastated when her grandmother died. This sparked her reliance on food and catfishing to cope.

On My 600-Lb. Life, Dr. Now urged Ashley to go to therapy to try and sort out her past traumas and improve her mental health. The therapist diagnosed Ashley with “major depressive disorder,” along with components of borderline personality disorder.

Where Is Ashley Taylor Now?

Unfortunately, there have been very few updates about Ashley’s life since her appearance on My 600-Lb. Life. Ashley is not active on social media, so fans are not able to keep up with her on Instagram or Twitter.

In 2021, rumors surfaced that Ashley was in a relationship with another reality television personality, Jerry Sykes, who had previously been linked to 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton. Selfies of Ashley and Jerry together were shared on TVShowsAce.com in June 2021, and it was reported that Ashley was filming an update special for My 600-Lb. Life at the time. However, no such episode has aired.