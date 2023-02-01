Fans were first introduced to Nev Schulman when he starred in the 2010 documentary Catfish, which inspired the popular MTV show of the same name. Since stepping into the spotlight, Nev has found success as a host and producer. Keep scrolling to find out his net worth, ​how much money he makes and more.

What Is Nev Schulman’s Net Worth?

Nev has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Nev Schulman’s Catfish Story?

The New York native first rose to prominence while starring in the documentary Catfish, which was directed by his brother, Ariel Schulman, and Henry Joost. Throughout the film, viewers watched Nev learn that a woman he had met on Facebook and began a romantic relationship with was lying about her identity.

Following the documentary’s success, Nev, Ariel and Max Joseph developed Catfish. For the first seven seasons, Nev and Max worked with individuals that met people online to help them find out if the other person is really who they say they are.

After Max left the show in 2018, Nev – who also executive produces the series – was joined by several guests host until Kamie Crawford was named the permanent cohost in 2020.

Following Max’s exit, Nev exclusively told In Touch that switching out hosts gave the show new energy. “Bringing in new cohosts who are both intelligent and passionate and legitimate fans of the show just brought in a whole new excitement and energy and passion and really, totally refreshed vibe for me,” he said in November 2018.

“What was so nice too, is like, you know Max thinks and says things differently than me,” he added. “I think fans have sort of become accustomed to our duality, and it was so nice to have new personalities come on who can say new things, who can call people out in a way that I can’t call people out, who can relate to things or experiences, in a way that Max and I simply can’t.”

How Else Does Nev Schulman Make Money?

In addition to his work on Catfish, Nev has also produced the 2020 film Minor Premises. He will next serve as an associate producer on the upcoming film Long December.

He has also tried out acting and made cameo appearances in Max’s 2015 feature film debut, We Are You Friends, and in the 2018 comedy Nobody’s Fool.

In 2020, Nev appeared on another reality show when he earned second place on Dancing With the Stars.

The father of three – who shares daughter, Cleo, and sons Beau and Cy with his wife, Laura Perlongo – is also an author. He published his book, In Real Life: Love, Lies & Identity in the Digital Age, in September 2014.

Another source of income for Nev comes from making videos for fans on Cameo. According to his page, he charges $249 for personalized videos, $2,500 for business videos and $747 for live calls.

The host also makes money by posting sponsored content on Instagram. He is currently partnered with Zelle to share information about the company with his 1.8 million followers.