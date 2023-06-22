TLC’s hit reality show My 600-Lb. Life follows the medical journeys of Americans who are struggling with obesity, with many starting the show at well over 600 pounds. These individuals work with Dr. Nowzaradan, a.k.a. Dr. Now, to explore the possibility of gastric bypass surgery and shed as much weight as they can, all while mending personal relationships and improving their confidence and mental health.

Samantha Mason, who appeared on My 600-Lb. Life season 9 episode 1 in December 2020, has been of particular interest to fans of the show. She weighed nearly 1,000 pounds, in part due to her job as a fetish model where she was paid to eat on camera. However, Samantha feared that her obesity would take her life and leave her daughter without a mom. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Samantha and where she is now.

What Happened to Samantha Mason on ‘My 600-Lb. Life’?

Upon entering the show, Samantha weighed more than 800 pounds, as seen on the scale. However, she revealed that she previously weighed 950 pounds. As a fetish model, Samantha made money from viewers paying her to eat. The job paid her bills and gave her confidence, but it had a negative impact on her health.

“I found the perfect community to reinforce my worst habits,” she said in a clip from the show.

Throughout the episode, viewers saw Samantha work hard to shed pounds. They also learned more about her upbringing, as she revealed her food addiction began when she was about 5 or 6 years old as a result of her parents’ divorce. She later dropped out of school at 17 years old and became pregnant with her daughter, Bella.

While Samantha said she joined My 600-Lb. Life out of desperation and fear, she later admitted to regretting her appearance on the show. In a since-deleted TikTok video, Samantha said the show led her to receive severe criticism from viewers and changed her view of reality television. She called it “the ‘let’s exploit the fat people and laugh at them publicly’ show,” as Looper reported.

Has Samantha Lost Weight?

Samantha revealed in a TikTok video in October 2020 that she had just completed weight loss surgery and came out “114 pounds lighter.” In total, she said she had lost 320 pounds since May 2020.

In June 2023, Samantha posted another video to the platform in which she revealed she had been hospitalized for a skin infection. She revealed that the doctor told her she needed to lose weight, so she responded, “I’ve lost 650 pounds.” However, she added, “I know I need to lose weight. I’m on it, thanks.”

Where Is Samantha From ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Now?

Samantha leads a mostly private life today, but she shares occasional updates with her fans on TikTok. In a video posted in November 2022, she revealed that she doesn’t like social media and often spends time “isolating” with her cats and Bella as Samantha copes with depression.

She also made a plea to her followers to stop commenting on the weight she has lost, particularly those who previously encouraged her eating habits when she was a fetish model.

“Sometimes people will come up to me and say things like … ‘You look different. You’ve lost your belly. Your big beautiful belly is gone,’” she said, adding that she’s probably lost more than 650 pounds but still has “hips” and a larger belly. “It makes me feel so bad about myself. Don’t do that to me, guys.”