Fans of My 600-Lb. Life have enjoyed watching the inspirational success stories of countless cast members over the years, but we’ve also lost some stars from the franchise far too soon.

In August 2021, viewers were devastated to hear about the latest heartbreaking death of a show member, season 8 alum Gina Marie Krasley, who died in her Tuckerton, New Jersey, home at the age of 30. Her cause of death was not listed in her obituary, although it did mention that she was surrounded by her loved ones in her final moments.

“TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600-Lb. Life,” the network tweeted amid the solemn news. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.”

Another patient of Dr. Nowzaradan and season 8 participant — Coliesa McMillian — died in September 2020 at the age of 41 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

She was dealing with complications caused by weight-loss surgery from which she never recovered, according to TMZ. Although there were still visiting rules in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, the hospital reportedly allowed her mother and Coliesa’s two teenage daughters into the room to say their goodbyes.

James King, who appeared in season 5, also passed away in April of that year from kidney failure at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, much to the grief of fans who were rooting him on throughout the process.

During appearances on the long-running show, Dr. Now puts his patients on a strict low carb and low-calorie diet to help them shed extra pounds in preparation for bariatric surgery. He provided the detailed and healthy nutrition plan in his book, The Scale Does Not Lie, People Do. Although many people can get to their goal weight with his help, others have struggled to overcome their obstacles due to personal reasons or health issues.

“My job is not to get aggravated but to find a way to motivate them to work hard to get to their goals. There are times where I think it’s necessary for some tough love and I have to be stern with them, so I show some of my concern and frustration,” Dr. Now told People about his approach to helping his patients in a 2017 interview. “Even during those times, my job is to find a way to work with them to get their weight to a healthy place. They are patients because they need help and it’s my job to help them no matter what.”

