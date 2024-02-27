Kate Middleton is reportedly on the mend more than a month after she underwent “planned abdominal surgery.”

The Princess of Wales, 42, “continues to be doing well” in the wake of her January 16 surgery, a palace insider told People on Tuesday, February 27.

The news of Kate’s continued recovery came amid her husband, Prince William’s, absence from a Tuesday, February 27, memorial service held in honor of his ​​godfather, King Constantine of Greece, which he reportedly pulled out of due to ​an unspecified personal matter.

It is unclear whether his lack of attendance involved Kate’s health. However, it ​was not related to his father, King Charles III’s, recent cancer diagnosis, per People.

Kate, who the palace previously announced would not resume royal duties until after Easter, is eager to get back to work, a source exclusively told In Touch on February 23.

“On one hand, it’s been nice to rest, but having to sit by and watch others do her work has been frustrating,” the insider explained at the time.

Throughout Kate’s recovery, William, 41, has reportedly stepped up to help care for the royal couple’s three young children alongside their longtime nanny. William has been cooking Kate’s favorite meals, taking the kids to and from school, and even helping them with their homework as Kate rests, an insider exclusively told In Touch on February 9.

“William has a new appreciation for everything that Kate does,” the source added.

Although the palace has ​kept quiet about the details surrounding Kate’s surgery, leading to fan speculation that she underwent everything from a tummy tuck to a hysterectomy, her hospitalization was not related to cancer, per a Tuesday, February 27, report from People.

While Kate recovered at Adelaide Cottage, her and William’s residence at Windsor Castle, William thanked fans for their support at his first public appearance since his wife’s operation.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you for the kind messages of support,” the Prince of Wales told attendees at a February 7 charity dinner.

He even ended his speech with a little humor, quipping, “It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather ‘medical’ focus, so I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all!”

And despite King Charles’ cancer reportedly being caught early, some insiders speculate that William and Kate will be assuming the roles of king and queen sooner rather than later.

King Charles, 75, may even be considering stepping down as king early “for the sake of the monarchy,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on February 16.

“He’s got a serious battle ahead,” the source explained at the time, “and he’ll need to focus on beating this cancer. The side effects are a lot worse than anyone knows.”