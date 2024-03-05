Kate Middleton's Appearance Announcement Removed From Website

Claims that Princess Kate Middleton would appear at a June Trooping the Colour event have been taken down from the British Army’s website. Officials announced on Tuesday, March 5, that the princess would inspect troops during a June 8 event — her first scheduled appearance since abdominal surgery — but the palace quickly shut it down. The army did not gain approval prior to the announcement, according to the BBC.

Before the details were published, the Ministry of Defense said that Kate, 42, would “inspect soldiers on parade” at the event on June 8, per AP News. Trooping the Colour, also known as the “King’s Birthday Parade,” is an annual event made to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. The ceremony takes place at Horse Guards and The Mall in London and dates back more than 260 years.

Kate’s royal schedule has remained open since her surgery on January 16, which was revealed the day after her procedure.

“Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales, was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery,” a statement from Kensington Palace read. “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The details of Kate’s surgery were kept private, but the palace stated that it would update the public when there is “significant new information to share” regarding Prince William’s wife’s recovery.

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements,” Kensington Palace’s statement concluded. “She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Kate was discharged from the hospital on January 29 and returned home to Windsor to continue recovering. The palace noted at the time that she was “making good progress.” Kate has kept a low profile since returning home, which has led many fans to speculate about the reason for her surgery and the true nature of her recovery process.

Amid rumors that she underwent a tummy tuck or a hysterectomy, a royal representative told In Touch, “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.” The rep added that Kate was “doing well.”

The Princess of Wales was spotted in public for the first time since her surgery on Monday, March 4. She was photographed riding in the passenger seat of a car driven by her mother, Carole Middleton. Kate had a smile on her face, although she appeared to be trying to keep a low profile with dark sunglasses.

Kate isn’t the only royal whose health has kept them from performing public-facing duties. On February 5, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer following his prostate surgery in January.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace’s statement read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”