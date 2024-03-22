Princess Kate Middleton will reveal she’s been diagnosed with cancer in an announcement scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Friday, March 22, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

Kate, 42, underwent abdominal surgery on January 16 and initially doctors thought the condition was non-cancerous. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present, ​the insider reveals.

The news comes amid rampant speculation about the princess’ health and conspiracy theories surrounding her whereabouts. She was last verifiably seen in public in December 2023 amid the royal family’s Christmas festivities.

The princess went on to release a video sitting outdoors on a sunny bench in a striped sweater and jeans to detail how she’s been undergoing treatment.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” Kate told viewers.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful,” she shared.

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” the princess continued.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Kate explained, referring to husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

After Kate underwent abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace announced that she would remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days afterward. They also advised that the princess would not be returning to public duties until after Easter, which is on March 31. She was discharged from The London Clinic on January 29 and returned home to Windsor’s Adelaide Cottage to begin her recovery.

At the time, Kate asked that the nature of her surgery be kept private, but speculation began to run rampant about her health condition as she recuperated at home out of the public eye and no further updates were given.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” the royal said her cancer announcement, adding, “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.”