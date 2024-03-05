Princess Kate Middleton’s millionaire uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has been cast on season 23 of the U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother, leaving fans to wonder about ​who he is and why he’s making his television debut.

Who Is Kate Middleton’s Uncle Gary Goldsmith?

Gary is the younger brother of Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton. He is a self-made millionaire who began his career in information technology, eventually joining the IT recruitment firm Computer Futures in December 1993, per LinkedIn.

How Does Gary Goldsmith Make His Money?

Gary has raked in millions from his career in recruitment, boasting an estimated net worth of £30 million (around $38 million), per multiple reports.

Between 1993 and 2005, Gary served as managing director, executive board member and innovator for Computer Futures. According to his LinkedIn page, he established a contract division “from scratch” during his time there, and was a “senior player in recruitment.”

After selling his shares of the company for a reported £17 million ​(about $21million) in 2005, Gary served as chairman and certified fund specialist for the public limited company SThree until 2006.

In the years since, Gary has worked as a non-executive director, growth coach and strategic advisor for many companies, in addition to cofounding his own global recruitment network, RDLC Pirates.

Is Gary Goldsmith Married?

Gary was most recently married to a woman named Julie-Ann Brown. He had three wives before that named Miranda Foote, Luan Bettaney and Julia Leake. He married Miranda in 1991, Luan in 1997, Julia in 2007 and Julie-Ann in 2012.

What Scandals Has Gary Goldsmith Been Involved In?

In November 2017, Gary was sentenced to community service and rehabilitation after he pleaded guilty to assaulting Julie-Ann on the streets of London. He was also fined £5,000 ​(about $6,300) for his crime.

In 2009, Gary was reportedly photographed with cocaine and a credit card during a trip to his villa in Ibiza, according to The Independent.

Later, during his 2017 assault case, Gary denied the drug allegations and said that “drugs form no part of [his] life,” per Town & Country.

Does Gary Goldsmith Have Children?

Gary has one child, a daughter named Tallulah, whom he shared with his second wife, Luan. Tallulah was born in 1997.

What Has Gary Goldsmith Said About Kate Middleton?

In a promotional video for Celebrity Big Brother, Gary introduced himself as “the uncle to the future queen of our country.” He described his niece as “simply perfect.”

“The first time I met William, Catherine was cooking and William said, ‘Hi, do you want a cup of tea?’” Gary continued in the promo, posted by Celebrity Big Brother via X on March 4, 2024. “Very normal.”

What ​Has Gary Goldsmith Said About Celebrity Big Brother?

On moving into the Big Brother house, Gary admitted in a teaser clip for the season that he’s “an absolute nightmare to live with.”

“There’s a reason why I’ve had four wives,” he quipped.

Gary added that he has watched Big Brother and said it was the “one show [he] would never do.”

He indirectly addressed his unsavory past in a promotional video for Celebrity Big Brother, saying, “People think I’m a bit of a bad boy.”

“I’d love to put the record straight,” he continued. “But winding people up is probably my favorite hobby. Every part of me is just riddled with mischief and danger.”