Fourteen years after the death of her daughter, Caylee Anthony, Casey Anthony is reportedly ready to tell-all in a documentary. However, if Casey “goes through with the documentary,” a source exclusively tells In Touch, “it will only be on her terms.”

“And if things aren’t going the way she wants, I’m sure she wouldn’t hesitate to pull out,” the insider adds.

AP/Shutterstock

The source is weighing in on Casey’s possible involvement in an upcoming project just one week after reports surfaced claiming she was planning to participate in a TV documentary about her life, according to People.

“First she was going to write a book, now there’s this talk of a documentary. She gets offers all the time but turns them all down,” the source explains. “She tells people she just wants to get on with her life and doesn’t want any media attention. But many people think deep down she wants to set the record straight.”

Casey, 36, was arrested in October 2008 in connection with the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, after the toddler was reported missing by Casey’s mother, Cindy Anthony, on July 15 of that year.

After a nationwide search, Caylee’s remains were found in a wooded area near the family’s Orlando, Florida, home that December.

Casey was indicted on one count of first degree murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated manslaughter of a child, and four counts of providing false information to police. After a six week-long criminal trial, the Florida native was acquitted of the murder and manslaughter charges on July 5, 2011. She was found guilty of all four charges of giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

Her trial sparked a media frenzy and the acquittal was met with public outrage. To this day, Casey is still dealing with the backlash.

“She gets viciously trolled online, recognized by people,” the insider says. “The trouble is, what would she say? There’s so much to untangle and she’s the only one who can really do it.”

In March 2020, another source previously told In Touch that the Florida native was three chapters into a book about her life.

“Casey is writing a detailed and definitive account of her life and the tragedy of losing Caylee and everything that followed,” the source said at the time. “She knows the book will be controversial and that no matter what she does she will face criticism, but she also feels she has a story that has never been told.”

While it’s unclear which medium Casey will choose to tell her story, it seems either way, she will want to have control over the storytelling. “Casey is like Prince Harry,” the source adds, “She likes publicity but only when it’s on her terms and in a favorable light.”

Anthony did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.