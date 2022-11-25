Casey Anthony opens up about her past romantic relationships in the Peacock docuseries Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, set to drop on November 29, 2022. Keep scrolling to take a look at her dating history.

Who Is Casey Anthony’s Ex-Boyfriend Jesse Grund?

Anthony was previously engaged to Jesse Grund when she was pregnant with her daughter, Caylee Anthony, at the age of 18. During much of Anthony’s pregnancy and nearly all of little Caylee’s life until her death at the age of 2 in 2008, Grund acted as the toddler’s father. Anthony eventually came clean and revealed that Grund wasn’t Caylee’s biological father, while a DNA test confirmed the news.

During the second episode of the limited series, Casey reflects on letting Grund believe he was Caylee’s father – Casey got pregnant after being raped at a party. Once she realized her then-boyfriend didn’t impregnanted her, the photographer admitted it was a “selfish decision to not tell” him the truth about who Caylee’s father was.

“I let Jesse believe the entirety of my pregnancy that he was the father,” she admits in the forthcoming documentary, acknowledging that she should have told him the truth about how her daughter was conceived. Anthony adds that she “lied to everyone” about who Caylee’s father was, claiming it was “an old friend.”

Who Is Casey Anthony’s Ex-Boyfriend Tony Lazzaro?

The Florida resident was dating Tony Lazzaro at the time of Caylee’s death, the two having met just weeks before Caylee’s disappearance.

Lazzaro was attending Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, during his relationship with Anthony, who moved into his apartment during the 31 days that her daughter was missing.

During the second episode of the docuseries, Anthony details that she was living with her then-boyfriend following an incident in which her father, George Anthony, appeared to put Caylee in danger by letting her in their swimming pool. She added that she didn’t tell anyone about the experience because she believed Caylee was alive during the time she was staying at Lazzaro’s apartment.

During the 2011 trial about Caylee’s disappearance, the Long Island native revealed that Anthony never appeared upset and never mentioned anything about Caylee possibly missing.

AP/Shutterstock

While being interviewed for the documentary, Lazzaro’s roommate at the time, Clint House, details that Anthony appeared to be a good mother and was seemingly involved in Caylee’s life. However, he notes that Anthony was acting normally during the month of Caylee’s disappearance.

Following a two-month trial, Anthony was ultimately acquitted of murder, as well as charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. However, she was found guilty on four counts of providing false information to law enforcement amid the investigation. Anthony was sentenced to four years behind bars – though her sentence was ultimately cut short – and was fined $1,000 for each count.

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies premieres Tuesday, November 29 on Peacock.