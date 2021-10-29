Casey Anthony’s parents, Cindy and George Anthony, caught up with Dr. Oz for a sit-down interview more than 10 years after their daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

“Would you be OK having a relationship with Casey if she never told you what happened to Caylee, her daughter? Your granddaughter,” Dr. Oz asked in a sneak peek of the interview released on Thursday, October 28. “Wow,” George replied with a gasp as he became emotional. “That’s a very hard question for me.”

While looking back on their daughter’s trial that gripped the nation in July 2011, Cindy and George shared what they recalled about those difficult moments in a gripping new episode of The Dr. Oz Show.

“What went wrong? What do you think happened to your granddaughter?” Dr. Oz questioned. “Well, every evidence showed them that there was a small person or possibly an object in the back of her car that could resemble a child,” George said in another clip, having previously claimed he last saw his grandchild with her mother, now 35, on June 16, 2008.

“No there was not,” Cindy chimed in. “That’s the first time I ever heard that. I don’t want to argue with you.”

A publicist who represented Casey during her trial did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment. It is unclear if they still represent Casey today.

Jurors ultimately found Casey not guilty in 2011 of murder, manslaughter and abuse charges for the Florida death of her daughter — but guilty on four counts of lying to police, two of which were dropped, and she was soon released from Orange County Jail in Florida.

Shutterstock (2)

The case not only impacted the Anthony family but also the jurors, one of whom reflected on the notorious murder case on his 10-year anniversary of being empaneled.

“I think of the case at least once, every single day,” he told People in May 2021. “It was such a strange summer. I knew that there was public interest in the case, but it wasn’t until after I was sequestered that I realized that the whole world was watching.”

Casey also has plans to tell her own story in more detail in the future, a source told In Touch.

She is planning to open up about her life, her case and daughter Caylee in a new “no-holds-barred memoir,” the insider shared in March 2020. “She knows the book will be controversial and that no matter what she does she will face criticism, but she also feels she has a story that has never been told.”

Find out what time Cindy and George Anthony’s interview will be airing where you live, here.