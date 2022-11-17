Shedding new light on her story in the Peacock docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, Casey Anthony finally addressed the topic of her daughter Caylee Anthony’s alleged nanny and why she lied about the 2-year-old being with a caregiver at the time of her disappearance. Keep scrolling to find out everything Anthony has revealed and where Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez is today.

Did Casey Anthony Hire a Nanny For Her Daughter Caylee?

In 2008, Anthony alleged during a 911 call to Orlando police her missing daughter Caylee was with her nanny Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez at the time of her disappearance. After three years of lying, Anthony’s lawyers confirmed to the court in the opening of her murder trial in May 2011 that the babysitter was fabricated and claimed her daughter accidentally drowned in the family’s swimming pool.

Why Did Casey Anthony Lie About Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez?

In the first episode of Peacock’s Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, Anthony admitted she never hired a nanny for Caylee, despite claiming years earlier that the child was in the care of a babysitter at the time of her disappearance.

She told the cameras that she lied to people in her life about Gonzalez so potentially alarming information regarding Caylee’s care would not get back to her mom, Cindy Anthony.

In episode two of the docuseries, Anthony alleged that her father, George Anthony, assaulted her and Caylee, and even accused George of killing her daughter. Anthony alleged that her father staged Caylee’s drowning in order to cover up that he may have been abusing her. George has denied the claims and has never been charged for any crimes.

Who Is Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez?

In 2011, the real Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez’s lawyer, John Morgan, told ABC News that Anthony came up with the fake nanny’s name after both she and Fernandez-Gonzalez visited the same Florida apartment complex on the same day. After she looked at an apartment, Fernandez-Gonzalez filled out an information card that included the names of two of her daughters and the types of cars they drove. The information on the card matches what Anthony later told the police when accusing the nanny of being responsible for Caylee’s disappearance.

Who Is ‘Zanny the Nanny’?

Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez was also known by the nickname “Zanny the Nanny.”

During the trial, Anthony was asked if the nickname “Zanny” was a code word for Xanax, as theories of Caylee’s death being the result of a Xanax overdose permeated the news. She denied the theory.

“I have never taken Xanax, I have never seen Xanax and I did not give Xanax or anything else to my child,” Anthony said at the time.

However, Clint House, who used to live with Anthony’s ex Tony Lazzaro, stated in the third episode of the docuseries that he believes Caylee was administered the sedative. Despite Anthony’s claim that she never gave the drug to her daughter, House recalled the use of the phrase, “Xanny the nanny” in conversation, admitting that it “sent a lightbulb off” in his head.

Casey Anthony and Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez Lawsuit Explained

In 2011, Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez sued Anthony for defamation, despite not having a personal connection to the defendant. She alleged that she lost her job and home due to Anthony’s allegations, while she also received death threats.

She argued in the lawsuit that the similarity of her name to “Zanny the Nanny” resulted in people believing she was responsible for Caylee’s disappearance.

Peacock

In September 2015, a Florida judge ruled in Anthony’s favor in the defamation lawsuit brought forth by Gonzalez. Judge K. Rodney May concluded that Anthony’s statements did not harm Fernandez-Gonzalez.

Following a six-week long criminal trial, Anthony was found not guilty of the murder and manslaughter charges in July 2011. She was found guilty on all four charges of giving false information to a law enforcement officer, receiving a short prison sentence and a $4,000 fine.

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies premieres Tuesday, November 29, on Peacock.