It’s been more than 20 years since Amber Frey was thrust into the spotlight in 2003 after she was revealed as the elusive mistress of Scott Peterson during his time on trial for the first- and second-degree murders of his wife, Laci, and their unborn son Conner (crimes he was eventually found guilty of). The young, attractive blonde became a witness in the trial — and immediately, the public became infatuated with Amber, whose testimony instantly became one of the key points of the legal battle.

Who Is Scott Peterson’s Former Mistress Amber Frey?

Amber was a single mom when she was introduced to Scott by friends in November 2002 — one month before Laci disappeared. He allegedly lied to Amber, telling her that Laci had passed away and that he was about to spend his first holiday without her. When she was reported missing the following month, Amber went to the police to confess that she was in a relationship with Scott and the authorities then began recording their conversations (29 hours worth) to be collected for evidence.

In a personal essay she wrote about the trial, published in 2007, Amber admitted that she knows she will always be — in part — defined by her involvement. But it’s a fate that she’s accepted.

“Who I am today is a strong woman, a loving mother, a good friend. I am the person who travels half way around the world to help people in their most desperate time of need. I feel that I am the one who gains from this experience. I am the woman who testified in court to give testimony of my knowledge for a missing woman and her unborn child,” she wrote. “I am all of these things today. I can’t wait to see what life has in store for me and who I become in the next 10 years.”

Where Is Scott Peterson’s Former Mistress Amber Frey Today?

Today, Amber has kept a relatively low profile and in 2015, she admitted in an interview on Today that she would do it all over again if she had to.

“I don’t regret anything,” she told Matt Lauer. “As crazy as it sounds what came out and whatnot, I would do it all over again because it wasn’t about me. There was a missing woman carrying a child that if I had something that would help, without question [I would].” At the time, she said that Scott had made no attempts to contact her since his conviction.

In 2021, Scott’s death sentence was officially revoked during a hearing and he was resentenced to life in prison. His lawyers also sought a new trial, though the request was denied by a San Mateo County Superior Court judge. At the time, Amber’s attorney, Gloria Allred, said she was ready to testify and take the stand again if needed.

“I would have been willing to testify again,” Frey said in a statement to Fox News at the time. “However, I am relieved that my testimony will not be necessary. If I were called to testify, I would give truthful testimony again, for the truth doesn’t change over time.”

Scott will address the affair with Amber for the first time in nearly 20 years in the upcoming Peacock docuseries, Face to Face With Scott Peterson, which is scheduled for release in August 2024.

As for Amber, she continues to share her daily life with her more than 7,000 Instagram followers, mainly focusing on fitness and wellness content.