Kouri Richins is accused of killing her husband in March 2022. While she pleaded not guilty to the multiple charges, a Utah judge ruled that her case will go to trial in 2025. The news about Kouri’s trial has led fans to wonder more about her and the details of her alleged crimes.

Who Is Kouri Richins?

Kouri worked as a real estate agent in Utah before she veered off into the world of children’s books. Her book titled Are You With Me?, which she released in March 2023, focused on helping kids deal with the death of a parent. The mom of three appeared on a local Utah news station to promote the picture book and said that it was inspired by the “unexpected death” of her husband, Eric Richins.

Kouri dedicated the book to Eric and wrote in the front, “Dedicated to my amazing husband and a wonderful father.”

Two months after her television appearance, Kouri was arrested and charged with Eric’s murder.

What Is Kouri Richins Accused of Doing?

Kouri allegedly purchased fentanyl through her housekeeper and used the drug to poison Eric in March 2022. She also allegedly put the fentanyl in a sandwich she served Eric on Valentine’s Day 2022, which resulted in him becoming ill and having to use his son’s EpiPen. According to NBC News, Eric “told a friend that he thought his wife was trying to poison him.”

After the incident on Valentine’s Day, Kouri allegedly went in search of stronger fentanyl.

According to the AP, Summit County prosecutor Brad Bloodworth told Judge Mrazik, “She learned that putting it in a sandwich, where Eric Richins could take a bite, feel the effects, set the sandwich down, was not the proper way to administer a fatal dose of fentanyl. She learned that it takes a truckload to kill him.”

ABC4 Utah

The following month, Eric and Kouri were celebrating a new business deal. She reportedly made Eric a Moscow Mule in the kitchen before serving it to him in bed, and prosecutors claimed that she slipped the fentanyl into the drink. Kouri told police that she had fallen asleep in one of her children’s bedrooms before waking up to return to her and Eric’s room. When she came to the bedroom, she said that Eric was cold to the touch. Kouri also claimed that she attempted to do CPR on Eric, but “due to the large amount of blood that came from Eric’s mouth,” it did not appear as though any CPR had been attempted.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Eric unresponsive before he died. According to the medical examiner, per NBC News, Eric had five times the amount of “illicit” fentanyl in his system.

Kouri was arrested on May 8, 2023. She was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and aggravated murder. She’s denied all accusations of wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

When Is Kouri Richins’ Trial?

On August 27, 2024, a judge ruled that there was enough evidence from prosecutors to proceed with a trial for Kouri’s alleged crimes. The trial is set to begin May 2025.